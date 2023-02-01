Read full article on original website
NEW MEXICO STATE 82, SEATTLE 75
Percentages: FG .366, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 3-12, Schumacher 2-4, Chatfield 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Williamson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Chatfield). Turnovers: 9 (Schumacher 3, Grigsby 2, Tyson 2, Chatfield, Levis). Steals: 3 (Grigsby, Schumacher, Tyson). Technical Fouls:...
MONTANA 67, NORTHERN ARIZONA 66
Percentages: FG .484, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Fort 1-2, Mains 1-2, Lloyd 1-3, Fuller 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Wistrcill 0-2, Cone 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wistrcill). Turnovers: 9 (Towt 4, Cone 2, Fuller 2, Mains). Steals: 3 (Cone, Fort, Lloyd). Technical Fouls: None.
SANTA CLARA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 70
Percentages: FG .438, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stewart 4-6, Podziemski 3-7, Justice 2-6, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako, Braun, Stewart, Tilly, Tongue). Turnovers: 14 (Bediako 3, Podziemski 3, Stewart 3, Tilly 2, Akametu, Braun, Tongue). Steals: 7 (Podziemski 5, Justice, Stewart).
OREGON 75, ARIZONA STATE 70
Percentages: FG .472, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Barthelemy 3-3, Richardson 3-4, Guerrier 1-1, Couisnard 0-1, Bittle 0-2, Ware 0-2, Soares 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle 2, Dante, Ware). Turnovers: 16 (Richardson 6, Barthelemy 3, Dante 2, Guerrier 2, Soares 2, Couisnard). Steals:...
ORAL ROBERTS 85, KANSAS CITY 57
Percentages: FG .524, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Abmas 4-9, McBride 3-6, Jurgens 1-1, Weaver 1-2, Vanover 1-5, Phipps 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Mwamba 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Vanover 5, Weaver 2, Jurgens). Turnovers: 13 (Jurgens 3, Mwamba 3, Thompson 3, Abmas, McBride, Phipps,...
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 75, UC SAN DIEGO 69, OT
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (McGhee 5-8, Henson 2-5, Collum 1-1, Panopio 1-2, Hunter 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Reynolds 3, Collum 2, McGhee 2, Smith 2, Henson, Kas.Watson, Panopio). Steals: 3 (Panopio, Reynolds, Smith).
CAL STATE FULLERTON 64, UC RIVERSIDE 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Turner 2-4, Cameron 2-5, Salaridze 2-5, Pickens 1-1, Hartwell 1-3, Olbrich 1-3, Pullin 0-3, Tattersall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pickens, Salaridze). Turnovers: 11 (Salaridze 3, Cameron 2, Hartwell 2, Pickens 2, Martinez, Olbrich). Steals: 9...
SAN JOSE STATE 84, WYOMING 64
Percentages: FG .423, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Maldonado 2-2, Oden 2-4, Dusell 2-7, Barnhart 1-2, Kyman 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Wenzel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Maldonado, Oden). Turnovers: 16 (Reynolds 4, Maldonado 3, Thompson 3, Wenzel 2, Dusell, E.Anderson, Kyman, Powell). Steals: 5...
NICHOLLS STATE 92, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Terrell 3-4, Spencer 2-4, Nelson 1-2, Jones 1-5, Huffman 1-6, Del Cadia 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Littles, Spencer, Terrell). Turnovers: 8 (Huffman 2, Jones 2, Spencer 2, Amir-Paul, Del Cadia). Steals: 10 (Del Cadia 3,...
Golden State 119, Dallas 113
Percentages: FG .459, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Hardaway Jr. 5-10, Dinwiddie 3-6, Finney-Smith 3-7, Bullock 1-3, Lawson 1-3, Hardy 1-5, Ntilikina 0-1, Wright IV 0-1, Jo.Green 0-4). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Powell). Turnovers: 14 (Dinwiddie 3, Bullock 2, Finney-Smith 2, Hardaway Jr. 2,...
TEXAS A&M 82, GEORGIA 57
Percentages: FG .304, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-31, .161 (Abdur-Rahim 3-8, Hill 1-4, McBride 1-7, Holt 0-3, Ingram 0-4, Oquendo 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Anselem, Hill, Moncrieffe, Oquendo). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Abdur-Rahim 2, Bridges, Etter, Ingram, McBride). Steals: 8 (Hill 3, McBride 2,...
MARYLAND 81, MINNESOTA 46
Percentages: FG .524, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Martinez 3-6, Carey 2-3, Scott 2-3, Young 1-1, Long 1-2, Hart 0-1, Batchelor 0-2, Cornish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 5 (Batchelor 2, Cornish, Scott, Young). Steals: 9 (Carey 2, Hart 2, Young 2, Cornish,...
Chicago 129, Portland 121
Percentages: FG .506, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 14-43, .326 (Lillard 5-12, Simons 5-12, Watford 2-2, Sharpe 1-3, Grant 1-6, Eubanks 0-1, Little 0-1, Payton II 0-1, Hart 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Sharpe, Watford). Turnovers: 9 (Lillard 3, Grant 2, Hart, Little, Simons, Watford).
CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 67
Percentages: FG .328, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Pierre-Louis 3-3, Norris 2-6, Anderson 1-10, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Norris). Turnovers: 7 (Keat Tong 3, Kelly, Mitchell, Pierre-Louis, Wishart). Steals: 3 (Sanni 2, Mitchell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CS...
BYU 81, PACIFIC 66
Percentages: FG .385, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (D.Williams 2-2, Odum 1-2, Ivy-Curry 1-3, Avdalovic 1-4, Boone 1-5, Beard 0-1, Blake 0-2, Martindale 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Outlaw 4, Martindale 3, Beard 2, Ivy-Curry 2, Odum 2, Avdalovic, Blake, D.Williams, Denson,...
USC 80, WASHINGTON 74
Percentages: FG .436, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Menifield 4-6, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Kor.Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Brooks). Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 4, Brooks 3, Williams 3, Bey 2, Meah 2, Menifield). Steals: 7 (Bey 4, Menifield 2, Meah).
KENTUCKY 72, FLORIDA 67
Percentages: FG .418, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Lofton 3-3, Richard 2-5, Jones 1-4, Bonham 0-1, Castleton 0-1, Kugel 0-2, K.Reeves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 3, Fudge, K.Reeves). Turnovers: 9 (Castleton 3, Lofton 2, Richard 2, Bonham, Fudge). Steals: 5 (Kugel 2,...
PEPPERDINE 94, PORTLAND 93, 2OT
Percentages: FG .424, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Applewhite 1-1, Meadows 1-2, Gorosito 1-3, Robertson 1-4, Wood 1-4, Sjolund 1-5, Perry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Applewhite, Wood). Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 5, Sjolund 3, Gorosito 2, Wood 2, Applewhite, Meadows, Nduka, Vucinic). Steals: 7...
GRAND CANYON 86, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 83
Percentages: FG .483, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 6-11, .545 (Jossell 3-4, Hall 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-1, Cajuste 1-3, Antwi-Boasiako 0-1, Hawkins 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hall, Hayman). Turnovers: 9 (Cajuste 2, Hawkins 2, Antwi-Boasiako, Beaubrun, Jackson-Posey, Jossell, Ware). Steals: 10 (Cajuste 4, Hall 2, Hawkins...
HAWAI'I 69, CAL POLY 56
Percentages: FG .396, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Hepa 4-6, Avea 2-5, McClanahan 1-2, Coleman 1-5, Riley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Seck 2, Avea, da Silva). Turnovers: 10 (Avea 3, Coleman 2, Seck 2, McClanahan, Rouhliadeff, da Silva). Steals: 4 (McClanahan 2, Avea,...
