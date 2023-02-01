Are you already holding out hope for a speedy journey to spring? Or perhaps you haven’t given up wishing for a visit from the long-absent Jack Frost. He might yet pop by and bring a handful of snow flurries – or, better yet, at least enough to cover the ground. If he’s feeling especially generous, perhaps we might be so fortunate as to have enough snow to make snow cream or make a likely-feeble attempt at creating a snowman.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO