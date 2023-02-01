Read full article on original website
Russellville High School holds Community Partnership Breakfast to connect with community
“We are all excited to explore how RHS can work with local businesses to provide real-world opportunities for students and also prepare our students to be productive employees and members of the community,” said Russellville Mayor David Grissom. To help bolster this goal, schools officials and community members came...
Cloudy with a chance of groundhog
Are you already holding out hope for a speedy journey to spring? Or perhaps you haven’t given up wishing for a visit from the long-absent Jack Frost. He might yet pop by and bring a handful of snow flurries – or, better yet, at least enough to cover the ground. If he’s feeling especially generous, perhaps we might be so fortunate as to have enough snow to make snow cream or make a likely-feeble attempt at creating a snowman.
