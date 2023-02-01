ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ward County, ND

KFYR-TV

Minot Mayor discusses upcoming State of the City address

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - This Thursday, Feb. 9, Minot Mayor Tom Ross will present his first State of the City address to the people of the Magic City. Ross said he’ll discuss the business climate, young leaders across the board, and growth in Minot. He said he’ll touch on...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Speech teams competing for spot at state in Minot Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Dozens of schools from across the region will take over Minot Central Campus Saturday for a chance to qualify for the state speech competition. The speeches can be broken into two categories: half are public speaking, while the other half is an oral presentation taken from a novel, play, television, or a poem.
MINOT, ND
keyzradio.com

One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota

The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
MCLEAN COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota State Fair announces more concerts

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota State Fair has announced two more country showpass acts Friday morning. Brad Paisley and Joe Nichols will take the main stage at the 2023 festival this summer. Paisley and Nichols will join an already packed lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Whiskey...
MINOT, ND
KX News

What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot six-year-old’s wish is granted

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A local six-year-old’s wish is coming true as his family gets ready to head to Disney World. Make-a-Wish granted the wish for Mick Washek who has a lifelong heart condition. His parents Nathan and Courtney got the exciting news a couple months ago, but were...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar. UPDATE (11 a.m.): The Dakota Lounge announced on social media they would remain closed Saturday, Feb. 4 due to the overnight shooting incident. Here is their full statement:...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Two wounded, suspect arrested in shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers with the Minot Police Department have apprehended one man after a shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge that injured two individuals. According to a report from the Minot Police Department, at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, officers were called to a shooting that had taken place at the Dakota […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Pair arrested in Minot in narcotics task force operation

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people were taken into custody Tuesday in southeast Minot on a series of drug charges, as part of a Ward County Narcotics Task Force operation. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Gaige Allard and 29-year-old Tabitha Belgarde with five counts each. Allard faces five felony counts, and Belgarde faces two felonies and three misdemeanors, according to online records.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Suspect in Minot murder also facing weapons charge

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The suspect arrested and charged in a fatal shooting Monday night in Minot now also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Darrion Jackson with AA-felony murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Timothy Smith at a northwest Minot motel.
MINOT, ND

