Related
KFYR-TV
Minot Mayor discusses upcoming State of the City address
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - This Thursday, Feb. 9, Minot Mayor Tom Ross will present his first State of the City address to the people of the Magic City. Ross said he’ll discuss the business climate, young leaders across the board, and growth in Minot. He said he’ll touch on...
KFYR-TV
Report: Minot Air Force Base brings in more than a half billion dollars to Minot area
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The latest economic impact report shows that Minot Air Force Base continues to have a major impact on the Minot area--to the tune of nearly $600 million. The base presented its 2022 overall economic impact in the city Thursday. The yearly military payroll makes up the...
KFYR-TV
Speech teams competing for spot at state in Minot Saturday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Dozens of schools from across the region will take over Minot Central Campus Saturday for a chance to qualify for the state speech competition. The speeches can be broken into two categories: half are public speaking, while the other half is an oral presentation taken from a novel, play, television, or a poem.
keyzradio.com
One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota State Fair announces more concerts
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota State Fair has announced two more country showpass acts Friday morning. Brad Paisley and Joe Nichols will take the main stage at the 2023 festival this summer. Paisley and Nichols will join an already packed lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Whiskey...
What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
KFYR-TV
Minot six-year-old’s wish is granted
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A local six-year-old’s wish is coming true as his family gets ready to head to Disney World. Make-a-Wish granted the wish for Mick Washek who has a lifelong heart condition. His parents Nathan and Courtney got the exciting news a couple months ago, but were...
KFYR-TV
Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night at a southwest Minot bar. Minot Police said they have the suspected shooter in custody. Some patrons who were inside the bar at the time are being called “heroes” for their response. The scene...
Roosevelt Park Zoo says goodbye to Bodie the bobcat
His passing is a loss for the staff and guests.
KFYR-TV
Mouse River Players bring mystery of ‘Bone Chiller’ to small stage
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Mouse River Players are bringing the story of “Bone Chiller” to the small stage in Minot. “Bone Chiller” centers on 13 people who gather on Friday the 13th at a mysterious mansion for the reading of a will. But, the will is...
Wrestling: Williston spoils Senior Night for Minot, Bismarck sweeps Century
Two of the top three WDA teams faced each other in the Magic City while a big rivalry between Bismarck and Century took place in the Capital City. Bismarck 57 Century 23 Girls Final Bismarck 45 Century 17 Boys Final Minot 19 Williston 32 Boys Final Dickinson 6 Minot 72 Girls Final
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar. UPDATE (11 a.m.): The Dakota Lounge announced on social media they would remain closed Saturday, Feb. 4 due to the overnight shooting incident. Here is their full statement:...
Two wounded, suspect arrested in shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers with the Minot Police Department have apprehended one man after a shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge that injured two individuals. According to a report from the Minot Police Department, at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, officers were called to a shooting that had taken place at the Dakota […]
KFYR-TV
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Darik Dissette
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - You know his name. “Being on the other team, I can’t imagine that,” said Morgan Nygaard, a senior at Minot High. The most feared sound in North Dakota basketball is when Darik Dissette checks into a game. “In the state tournament, I was tired....
KFYR-TV
Pair arrested in Minot in narcotics task force operation
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people were taken into custody Tuesday in southeast Minot on a series of drug charges, as part of a Ward County Narcotics Task Force operation. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Gaige Allard and 29-year-old Tabitha Belgarde with five counts each. Allard faces five felony counts, and Belgarde faces two felonies and three misdemeanors, according to online records.
KFYR-TV
Suspect in Minot murder also facing weapons charge
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The suspect arrested and charged in a fatal shooting Monday night in Minot now also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Darrion Jackson with AA-felony murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Timothy Smith at a northwest Minot motel.
