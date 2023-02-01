ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU’s Max Duggan looking for Senior Bowl redemption after NFL draft-stock blow

By Brian Costello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qL3Fk_0kY9KcQV00

MOBILE, Ala. — Things did not go well for Max Duggan the last time he was on a football field.

The TCU quarterback threw for just 152 yards, was intercepted twice and was sacked five times in a 65-7 rout by Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game, the final one of Duggan’s college career.

He is trying to bounce back from that performance this week at the Senior Bowl and trying to prove to NFL teams that a quarterback who led the Horned Frogs’ to a Cinderella season can be a pro. Duggan said the blowout loss to the Bulldogs was a learning experience.

“We had a great season and it obviously did not end the way we wanted it to unfortunately with the way the national championship game went. We got our butts kicked,” Duggan said Tuesday, ahead of the All-Star game Saturday. “There’s a lot to learn from it. Obviously we’re not going to let that game dictate how we see ourselves and how this program is going to go and take away from our season. … How to handle something that was a failure in our eyes and how to get up from it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adjhw_0kY9KcQV00
Max Duggan is sacked by Jalon Walker during TCU’s 65-7 loss to the Bulldogs in the national championship.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbZI8_0kY9KcQV00
Max Duggan talks with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett after TCU’s blowout loss in the national title game.
AP
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0FpR_0kY9KcQV00 Georgia obliterates TCU to win second straight national championship

The Jets are looking for a quarterback, but those headlines are all about who they are going to trade for or sign as a free agent to be their starter this year. It would not be surprising, however, if general manager Joe Douglas, who is at the Senior Bowl, uses a third-day draft choice on a developmental quarterback. He did it in 2020 with James Morgan in the fourth round and could do it again.

And Duggan figures to be on the board on the third day of the draft.

The season began with Duggan losing a quarterback competition at TCU. He regained the job after the starting quarterback, Chandler Morris, got hurt. Duggan ended up throwing for 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns and TCU went 13-2 and ended up in the CFP, beating Michigan in the semifinals.

Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, said Duggan could make a leap into Day 2 of the NFL draft with a good performance here this week in front of NFL GMs and scouts.

“Really excited about this year’s quarterback class,” Nagy said Tuesday. “Really, based on our grades, our Senior Bowl grades and when we do our grade-sharing calls around the league in November, this class is all in that fourth-[round], fifth-round group, which is where Jalen Hurts was … and now it’s pretty awesome to see Jalen in the Super Bowl and Jalen jumped into second that year so I think it’s going to be a guy or two that gets into Day 2. There’s some Day 2 guys that went back to school.”

Quarterbacks go through a big transition at the Senior Bowl. They are asked to learn a reduced NFL playbook. They attend meetings and practices all week at which they try to pick up NFL plays with more words in them than anything they had in college. They also have to command a huddle, something that barely exists in college anymore. Duggan said he hopes to show NFL teams this week that he can handle the jump to the NFL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVknK_0kY9KcQV00
A dejected Max Dugan walks off the field after TCU’s blowout loss to Georgia in the national title game.
USA TODAY Sports

“I think being able to show all-around football knowledge and obviously Senior Bowl, NFL is a little bit different than college,” Duggan said of what he hopes to achieve this week. “You’re in the huddle, what a lot of teams don’t really do. You’re going to have some lengthy play calls, lead a group of men, things of that sorts, kind of run a whole operation. That’s a little bit different than college style of play.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Tony Romo’s emotional response to Jerry Jones’ Cowboys regret: ‘Eats at you’

Tony Romo’s relationship with Jerry Jones runs deep. The former Cowboys quarterback, who spent his entire 14-season career with Dallas, was overcome with emotion while discussing his relationship with Jones — and the team owner’s recent comments that he regrets not winning a Super Bowl with Romo. “I’ll tell you, for a player, you put everything on the line and you work so hard,” Romo told The Post on behalf of Michelob ULTRA and Netflix, which teamed up for a first-ever partnership to launch “Full Swing,” Netflix’s newest golf docuseries. “That’s one of my hardest things when I think about, was just...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’

Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams with Worst Outlooks for 2023 Draft

NFL draft picks are volatile commodities because the value of any given selection is loaded with variables. In theory, the best scouting department can identify an impactful player. On the other hand, draft picks can be used as compensation to trade for a player or even a coach—or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, both.
The Spun

Look: SEC Football 2023 Recruiting Class Rankings

For the eighth year in a row an SEC team reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and for the fourth year in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious. Based on the recruiting rankings, that trend could easily continue in 2023 and beyond. 247Sports has updated its recruiting ...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

It's decision day for four-star Mazeo Bennett

Decision day has arrived for long-time South Carolina football target Mazeo Bennett. Listed as an “athlete” but being recruited as a wide receiver all the way, the Greenville (S.C.) class of 2024 four-star standout will announce his decision at noon on Friday, Feb. 3. Bennett Tweeted that time...
COLUMBIA, SC
New York Post

Examining the best brother combos in NFL history

One brother is coming to Glendale, Ariz., from the City of Brotherly Love, the other from the Heart of America. That sounds harmonious enough, but Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs both will be out to win at the other’s expense next Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. In honor of their matchup, here is The Post’s list of the other best brother combinations in NFL history: Peyton and Eli Manning: Second of what soon could be three generations of NFL quarterbacks. Peyton and Eli both won two Super Bowls and rank in the top 10 in nearly...
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

Bettor places $1 million on Eagles to win Super Bowl 2023

Big money on the Big Game is starting to roll in.  One bettor put down $1 million on the Eagles to win Super Bowl 2023 at BetMGM Sportsbook, according to Action Network’s Darren Rovell, via BetMGM spokesperson Elisa Richardson.  It is the first reported seven-figure bet on this year’s Super Bowl, per ESPN’s David Purdum.  At a -125 moneyline, the bet will pay $800,000 if Philadelphia pulls off the win. If the Chiefs take home the Lombardi Trophy, the bettor leaves with nothing. The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kansas City opened as two-point favorites but have moved to one-and-a-half-point underdogs as of this writing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Eagles’ dominant pass rush preying on Patrick Mahomes could decide Super Bowl

They are Birds of Prey, and the prey on Super Bowl Sunday will be Patrick Mahomes. “No QB has completed a pass while lying flat on his back,” Buddy Ryan, the 1985 Bears’ defensive mastermind, liked to say. Perhaps Mahomes is the only quarterback you can think of who possibly could. When Mahomes lost Super Bowl LV to Tom Brady, the Buccaneers sacked him three times and intercepted him twice. They pressured him on 32.7 percent of his snaps while blitzing on just five snaps. Defense wins championships. Just not always. “Defense wins championships,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said this past summer, “but the Super Bowl...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

The Cowboys have hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator the team announced Saturday. Schottenheimer, 49, will start his 25th season in the NFL in Dallas — his 14th as an OC. He has been working as a consultant for the Cowboys this past season. He replaces fired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy will handle the play-calling duties. “I am thrilled and thankful for this exciting opportunity and embrace the high standards and expectations that come with this role and the Dallas Cowboys organization,” Schottenheimer said in a statement. “Having long-standing, great respect and appreciation for Mike...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Saints coaching staff is about to undergo some major changes

The New Orleans Saints are making some sweeping changes along their staff. Of course, they just traded former head coach Sean Payton. He was never coming back to coach the Saints, but now they have compensation for him. Additionally, their defensive staff is going to look quite different next season....
ATLANTA, LA
saturdaytradition.com

NBC officially announces broadcast team for weekly primetime Big Ten matchup

NBC officially announced the broadcasters who will lead its coverage of the Big Ten this fall. Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Noah Eagle (play-by-play) will work the booth while Kathryn Tappen serves as the sideline reporter. Beginning in 2023, NBC will air 1 primetime Big Ten game each week as part...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy