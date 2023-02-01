ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Anitta Says She Will ‘For Sure, Definitely’ End Her Singing Career in the Next 6 Years

By Katie Bain
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Ahead of the Grammys this weekend, best new artist nominee Anitta is back for part two of her Billboard interview, sharing more of the backstory along with her plans for the next phase of her career.

“I really wanted this because I heard so many times that it was impossible, and I wanted to prove that it was not, someone can do this,” Anitta says of the days she spent hustling in her native Brazil to make her career happen. When she was faced with the argument that Brazilians couldn’t cross over in the States, she says she simply “could not accept it.”

She tracks her hustling days, recalling the era when she’d perform in Brazil on Friday, Saturday and Sunday then fly to the States to network during the week, before flying back to Brazil to play shows on the weekend, all while taking English lessons and doing studio sessions in English to get used to recording in the language. “It was crazy,” she says, adding that she was “so tired.”

But of course, the work paid off, with Anitta crossing over in the States, particularly upon the release of her 2022 album, Versions of Me , and its big single “Envolver.” Of this success, Anitta says fans in her home country “are super happy and very supportive of me, whenever ‘Envolver’ was starting to get really really big on the charts out of Brazil, the Brazilians, they saw it and were like, ‘If you love your nation, you’ve gotta play this song.’ … When it was No. 1 global, it was a holiday.”

Anitta also reveals that she “for sure, definitely” will end her singing career in the next five or six years, saying that she loves “change, challenges and trying news things” and is eager to develop her acting career. (She notes that she’s already been invited to appear in a number of films.)

Given her penchant for both hustle and success, money is on Anitta achieving anything she sets out to get. Watch the complete interview above, and tune in to the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS to see if Anitta wins for best new artist.

More from Billboard Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Rita Ora Finally Shows Off Her Giant Wedding Ring on ‘Tonight Show’: ‘I Really Knew I Wanted to be With This Person’

Rita Ora proudly showed off her wedding ring on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night (Feb. 1), finally sharing her joy, and the honking green stone, with the world and returning to perform her new single, “You Only Love Me.” Wearing a shimmery silver half shirt and matching miniskirt, the excitable singer exploded with joy when host Jimmy Fallon mentioned her recent nuptials to director/actor Taika Waititi. Related Demi Lovato, Sabrina Carpenter & Jimmie Allen Honor Songwriters at NMPA & Billboard Grammy Week… 02/02/2023 “And because I love you so much, I’ve actually never shown anyone my ring,” she said. “It’s my first time...
Billboard

Austin Butler Is ‘Getting Rid of‘ His ’Elvis‘ Accent After He ’Probably Damaged’ His Vocal Cords

A team o’ wild horses couldn’t tear Austin Butler and his Elvis accent apart — until now. A distinct Tennessee drawl has been stuck like glue on the 31-year-old actor’s voice ever since he played The King in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, something that fans have poked fun at him for in recent months. But in a new appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Butler said that he’s finally working to drop the accent for good. Related Austin Butler Credits ‘Clairvoyant’ Vanessa Hudgens for 'Elvis' Role 02/03/2023 “I am getting rid of the accent,” he said on the show, which airs Friday night (Feb. 3)....
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

Shania Twain Reveals She Wrote ‘Queen of Me’ Track ‘Inhale/Exhale AIR’ After Surviving COVID-19 Hospitalization

Shania Twain‘s new album Queen of Me finally arrived on Friday (Feb. 3). To celebrate, the country singer appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, during which she revealed that the album track “Inhale/Exhale AIR” was inspired by a private struggle with COVID-19. “I affectionately call the song ‘Air.’ With everyone suffering from COVID…it’s such a respiratory infection that can really take your life very quickly,” Twain told the American Idol alum. “I won’t get into it, but when I was released from the hospital, the first thing I did was write down a list of things that air gives us....
Billboard

Bill Anderson on His Grammy Nomination for Dolly Parton Collaboration: ‘I’ve Been So Blessed’

Throughout his six-plus decades in country music, Bill Anderson has been lauded for his considerable talents as both an artist and a songwriter, with more than 30 top 10 Billboard Country Songs hits to his credit as an artist, including seven chart-toppers. As a songwriter, he’s seen his songs recorded by artists including George Strait, Brad Paisley, Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Dean Martin. But even as a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame, the 85-year-old Anderson is still notching career firsts. Leading into Sunday’s (Feb. 5) Grammy Awards, Anderson is celebrating his...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video Montage on Son Aire’s First Birthday: ‘You Complete Us My Angel’

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her son Aire’s first birthday on Thursday (Feb. 2), and the makeup mogul took to Instagram to share an adorable video montage of the year she’s had with her bundle of joy. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you,” Jenner wrote alongside a series of clips, in which she’s seen laughing, cuddling and spending time with her son. “you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” See her post here. Upon his February 2022 birth, Jenner and Travis Scott originally announced their son would...
Billboard

Here Are All the Performers & Presenters Announced So Far for the 2023 Grammys

The 2023 Grammys, set to air on Sunday, Feb. 5, will have a strong focus on contemporary R&B and hip-hop. There will be individual performances by Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and Steve Lacy. DJ Khaled, joined by Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, will perform “God Did,” their No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit. Most notably, there will be an extensive 50th-anniversary salute to hip-hop, hosted by LL Cool J and featuring dozens of hip-hop stars. Hip-hop will also factor into another set piece on the show. The annual In Memoriam spot will feature three breakout salutes –...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson’s Got the ’90s R&B Flow With Mark Morrison Cover: Watch

Kelly’s got the flow. For her Thursday (Feb. 2) Kellyoke performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson dusted off one of the most memorable R&B songs from the ’90s: Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack.” Dressed in all black, the three-time Grammy winner and her backup band looked just as sleek and cool as Morrison purports to be in his greatest hit’s suave lyrics. “Well I tried to tell you so, but I guess you didn’t know/ As I said the story goes, baby, now I got the flow,” Clarkson sang, accompanied by a backup singer providing extra vocals for...
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Shania Twain, Corey Kent & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Dierks Bentley with Ashley McBryde, “Cowboy Boots” “They ain’t broke in until they’ve broke a few horses and some hearts,” Dierks Bentley sings in this sentimental ode to trusty, dusty old boots. Joining Bentley is is another superb, rootsy-warm vocalist, Ashley McBryde. Together, they bring all out the best nuances in this track, which is included on Bentley’s upcoming album Gravel & Gold, out Feb. 24. Shania Twain, Queen of Me Shania Twain returns with the album Queen of Me, her followup to 2017’s Now. Here...
Billboard

Clive Davis Reveals the First Thing He Does After Each Pre-Grammy Gala

The annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala will make its grand in-person return on Saturday night (Feb. 4) for the first time since 2020 due to the pandemic. And naturally, the legend promises it to be the most stellar, most star-studded one yet. Related Clive Davis on Career, Memoir and Legacy at NYU Q&A 02/03/2023 The 2023 gala will honor Atlantic executives Craig Kallman, CEO and chairman of Atlantic Records, and Julie Greenwald, CEO and chairman of Atlantic Music Group. Atlantic Records’ roster includes Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and more. The label scored 40 nominations at this year’s Grammys. While speaking with...
Billboard

2023 Grammy Awards to Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop With Star-Studded Segment

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, will include a star-studded segment celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It will include performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort. Related Here Are Presenters for the 2023 Grammy Awards 02/02/2023 LL Cool J will introduce the segment, perform and give a dedication to hip-hop. Questlove will serve...
Billboard

Demi Lovato, Sabrina Carpenter & Jimmie Allen Honor Songwriters at NMPA & Billboard Grammy Week Showcase

Demi Lovato, Sabrina Carpenter and Jimmie Allen each performed intimate sets while celebrating their fellow songwriters at the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and Billboard Grammy Week Showcase, held at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (Feb. 1). Lovato and Carpenter used the showcase to highlight the work of some of their closest collaborators, with Lovato capping off the evening by performing a pair of Holy Fvck songs — “Feed” and “4 Ever 4 Me” — that Laura Veltz, a key contributor to the album, helped create. Veltz, also a veteran pop and country songwriter, smiled from the front...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Kim Petras Calls Republic Records ‘Best Label Ever’ While Presenting Label of the Year Award to Monte & Avery Lipman

Kim Petras presented Republic Records’ founders Monte and Avery Lipman with the label of the year award at Billboard‘s Power 100 party Wednesday night (Feb. 1) at Los Angeles’ Goya Studios. “I strongly, strongly, deeply agree with this assessment. Republic Records — best label ever,” said the “Unholy” hitmaker in front of the executives who made Billboard‘s 2023 Power 100 List. “It’s changed my life, period. I thought I was gonna perform on tables in gay clubs for life, but these guys saw something in me and I’m grateful they did. My life has changed so much. Thank you so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Taylor Swift Drops ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Vinyl in the Perfect Color Ahead of 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift surprised Swifties on Thursday (Feb. 2) with a new version of Red (Taylor’s Version) on vinyl, and it’s finally available in, you guessed it, burning red. “How are we celebrating All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’s #GRAMMYs nominations? Dancing ‘round the kitchen in the refrigerator light…and heading to store.taylorswift.com to get #RedTaylorsVersionVinyl in burning red, while supplies last,” Taylor Nation shared on its social media accounts to spread the news. Related Taylor Swift Drops Eras Merch Collection Ahead of Her Tour 02/02/2023 Previously, the red edition of the re-recording had only been available as a Target exclusive, while the vinyl sold...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From GloRilla, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, GloRilla feeds the “Trolls,” Shania Twain is ready to come back over, and Morgan Wallen previews a huge new release. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: GloRilla, “Internet Trolls”  After breaking through last year with the Hitkidd team-up “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and proceeding to establish herself as a riveting new voice in hip-hop, GloRilla takes aim at those who have hid behind...
Billboard

Trippie Redd Says Hackers Demanded $1 Million Ransom For ‘Mansion Musik’ Tracks: ‘They Had All My Songs’

Trippie Redd has heard what some fans have been saying about the raw sound of his new album Mansion Musik. In a chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe this week, Trippie reacted to the pushback from some fans about the Travis Scott-featuring track “Krzy Train,” which has a buzzing, EQ-pushed-to-red quality to it. Related Austin Butler Is 'Getting Rid of' His 'Elvis' Accent After He 'Probably Damaged' His Vocal Cords 02/03/2023 “Every time I read people talking about this album, and they’re complimentary, but they’re like, ‘What’s up with the mix on ‘Krzy Train?’ I don’t understand why it sounds like that,’” Lowe...
Billboard

Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend & More to Join DJ Khaled for ‘God Did’ Performance at 2023 Grammys

DJ Khaled is set to appear on the 2023 Grammy Awards telecast with collaborators Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross to perform “God Did,” which is nominated for song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance. Related 2023 Grammy Nominations: The Complete List 02/03/2023 DJ Khaled is also nominated for album of the year and best rap album for the album of the same name. “Beautiful,” another track from the album, is up for best melodic rap performance. Jay’s participation in the collaboration means he is sure to be in the house for what is expected to be a big...
Billboard

White Reaper Score First Adult Alternative Airplay No. 1 With ‘Pages’

White Reaper notches its No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay with “Pages,” which lifts to the top of the Feb. 11-dated survey. The song becomes the Kentucky band’s second top 10, after its debut entry “Might Be Right” hit No. 4 in 2019. In between the two tracks, the quintet also appeared on the chart with the No. 19-peaking “Real Long Time” in 2020. White Reaper is the second straight act to earn a first No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay, following TALK, whose “Run Away to Mars” led the two preceding weeks. Concurrently, “Pages” rises 10-9 on Alternative Airplay, a new high....
KENTUCKY STATE
Billboard

From ‘Suerte’ to ‘BZRP Music Sessions,’ Which Shakira No. 1 Hit Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Happy Birthday, Shakira!  The Colombian artist — who turns 46 on Wednesday (Feb. 2) — is holding strong at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart for a second week with her first banger of the year, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” The Bizarrap-assisted track becomes his first No. 1 hit on the tally while Shak rakes in her 13th. The last time she was at No. 1 was in 2016 with “Chantaje,” one of her many Maluma collaborations. The fiery reggaeton spent 11 weeks on the chart.   “What for me was a catharsis and a relief, I never thought that...
Billboard

Depeche Mode Announces New Song ‘Ghosts Again’: Here’s When It Arrives

Depeche Mode shared the news on Friday (Feb. 3) that their new single, “Ghosts Again,” is on its way. Related Did You Spot That 'Billboard' Easter Egg In HBO’s 'The Last of Us' Premiere? 02/03/2023 “Ghosts Again, the first single off Depeche Mode’s next album Memento Mori, comes out February 9th, 2023,” Martin Gore and Dave Gahan shared in a social media post featuring the album artwork as well as promo for the song popping up on murals, bus stations, subway stops and more. “Set your clocks for Feb 9, 6:00 PM CET/5:00 PM GMT / 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.” With its...
Billboard

Selenators Are Absolutely Loving Selena Gomez’s Barefaced Selfies

Selena Gomez used social media to bare her face without a stitch of makeup, glam or filtering in a new post on Thursday (Feb. 2). Related Fans React to Selena Gomez Holding Hands With Drew Taggart After Saying She’s Single: 'I’m Shocked… 02/02/2023 “Me,” she captioned the trio of selfies simply and confidently. In the first two, she wears a blue crewneck sweater, the semicolon tattoo on her wrist peeking out as she’s cozied up on a white couch. By the third, the pop star has changed into a black Champion sweater and leans out of a rain-strewn window as she rests her chin...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy