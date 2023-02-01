Read full article on original website
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
Sami Zayn Spears Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, Challenges for Title at Elimination Chamber
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was an odd one for The Bloodline, as despite winning at the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline was pretty somber at the start of the show. At the Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns after he told Zayn to attack a defeated Kevin Owens with a chair, and then Jey Uso walked out of the arena after the match as well. Tonight Reigns came out to address the crowd, but before the end of it all Zayn came out and attacked him, and then challenged him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That would soon be made into a reality, and it appears we will get a Title match at Elimination Chamber. Here's how it all went down.
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT to Attack Apollo Crews During WWE NXT Vengeance Day
One former WWE Friday Night SmackDown star has returned to NXT to attack Apollo Crews during WWE NXT Vengeance Day! The premium live event was one of the first major events for WWE NXT now that it has gone back on tour around the world, and thus had a lot to prove with fans as it was also the kickoff event for the year overall. One of the most promising matches on the card was actually the one non-title match schedule as Carmelo Hayes and Apollo Crews were set for a 2 out of 3 falls match. Then we got something even bigger.
WWE is Allowing Talent to Work with Select Independent Promotions
Quite a few things have changed over the past 6 months in WWE, and one of the smallest but most impactful changes has been WWE's acknowledgment that other wrestling companies exist. You never used to hear about anyone other than WWE on WWE TV previously, but these days commentary will mention people's histories with other companies during their matches. Then WWE shocked everyone by working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling with Karl Anderson, and now they are taking things one step further by letting NXT talent work with select independent promotions, starting with Reality of Wrestling.
WWE WrestleaMania 39: Triple Threat Championship Match Reportedly Planned for the Show
WWE's WrestleMania 39 card is already taking shape with two months to go, and it sounds like the wheels are in motion for a big Intercontinental Championship triple threat. Gunther has held the title for 237 days and finished this year's Royal Rumble by setting the record for most time competing in a 30-man Rumble match at 71 minutes, 25 seconds this past weekend. He spent the bulk of the match brawling with Sheamus, who has openly made it clear in interviews that he still wants to get his hands on the one singles championship that has eluded him throughout his career.
Former WWE Star Lanny Poffo Dead at 68
Lanny Poffo, a former professional wrestler for the WWF, passed away on Thursday at the age of 68. The news of his passing was broken via WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, who wrote on Instagram, "With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius."
Current AEW Champion Considered Retirement Before Joining Company
All Elite Wrestling has given a new lease on life to many of its veteran stars' careers. Former WWE midcard acts like Claudio Castagnoli and Athena currently reign with Ring of Honor gold, while Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews are regularly featured on weekly programming. The same can be said about Samoa Joe, a well-travelled independent sensation who spent seven years in WWE. During his tenure there, Joe dominated NXT, reigning with the company's top prize on three separate occasions. His main roster run also saw success, as he main-evented numerous pay-per-views against the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.
New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned at Vengeance Day
The battle for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships had all the potential to be one of the best matches of the night, and it absolutely delivered. The New Day were set to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Chase U, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly, and the odds were certainly stacked against them given the sheer numbers. New Day wasn't intimidated in the least though, but at one point it really looked like Chase U would be the ones to take their Titles. New Day got back in it before that could happen though, but then Gallus delivered the insurmountable blows that the Champs couldn't overcome, and it would be Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang standing tall as the new Tag Team Champions.
WWE's Bron Breakker Retains NXT Title at Vengeance Day, Next Challenger Revealed
The main event of tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day was Bron Breakker vs Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship, and there was no love lost between the two competitors. Waller has attempted to make Breakker look vulnerable and off his game throughout their feud, and this was Breakker's best chance to get some payback. Waller stayed ahead of Breakker early in the match, evading Breakker and wearing the Champ down. At one point Waller pushed Breakker a bit too far though, and Breakker went on a rampage, knocking Waller down a peg. It was the crowd that really seemed to get to Waller though with their chants, and that gave Breakker the opening he needed to seal the win and retain his NXT Championship. His next challenger made himself known though, as Carmelo Hayes emerged from backstage and made it clear he was coming for that Title.
Vince McMahon Once Tasked Former Star With Studying AEW
While WWE and AEW largely operate in their own lanes, both companies are driving on the same professional wrestling highway. This leads to both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan occasionally glancing at the other in an effort to speed a little ahead. When McMahon blasted AEW for being a company based on "blood and guts," Khan turned around and named a match after that phrasing. After CM Punk labelled Maxwell Jacob Friedman as a "less famous Miz," Edge alluded to the dig on Monday Night Raw. While these jabs are mostly inconsequential, there is the odd moment that impacts the companies' greater narratives.
