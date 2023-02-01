PHOTOS: Manchester Patrol Officers, Sergeant Take Oaths; Officer Lateral Moves and Corporal Designation Administered

Read full article on original website
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Fatal Thursday Shooting Under Investigation
A Thursday fatal Asbury Park shooting is under investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday. At about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Asbury Park police responded to the area of Ridge and Springwood avenues on a report of shots being fired. There, the officers found the victim, an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound.
FBI now 'involved' in murder investigation of NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
"I believe her daughter lit up her life. Jesus Christ lit up her life. She was very faithful and driven. She was a shining star."
Six Flags searched mom, daughter who were wearing hijabs, revoked their membership, suit says
A mother and daughter from Staten Island have filed a lawsuit against Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County, claiming they were discriminated against for wearing hijabs and ultimately lost their membership to the theme park when they complained. The family members, identified in a civil complaint by their initials...
Trentonian
Jury convicts Brown Mills man of robbing Pemberton bank
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw has announced that a 38-year-old Browns Mills man has been found guilty of first-degree robbery for walking into a Pemberton Borough bank in the summer of 2019, announcing he had a gun, and demanding money from the tellers. After deliberating for approximately two and...
Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
Fatal Shooting Investigated In Asbury Park
A shooting that took place in Asbury Park yesterday is under investigation, authorities said. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Asbury Park police responded to Ridge and Springwood Avenues on a report of shots being fired. Police found the victim, an adult male, who had sustained a gunshot...
Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence
SAYREVILLE -- The La Mer housing development is known as a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return to work at the end of the long day, pull the car into the garage and not reappear again until the next morning, when the same practice is done again. But the night of Feb. 1 changed all that, as multiple gunshots rang out just as people were finishing dinner. Repeated bullets were fired into a Nissan SUV, leaving a young, 30-year-old woman -- a Sayreville councilwoman -- dead. La Mer residents along Samuel Circle expressed shock the next morning, as they stood...
Two Middletown, NJ residents save multiple lives thanks to their heroic response efforts
🚒 Thursday fire in Middletown under investigation. 🚒 Two young girls heroic efforts helped save multiple lives from the Middletown fire. 🚒 The residential fire in Middletown is under investigation. Two young women are being recognized as heroes for acting quickly to help save lives when a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier
A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
Shred it up! Monmouth County, NJ announces where you can dispose of old documents
🔵 Monmouth County announces shredding dates and locations for old documents. 🔵 There are 16 specific events in Monmouth County where you can shred paper. 🔵 From old documents to confidential files there are ways to safely dispose of them in Monmouth County. It's the time of...
New Jersey Globe
Donlon, Peterpaul defeat Houghtaling for Assembly nod in 11th district
In their bid to claw back two State Assembly seats they narrowly lost in 2021, Monmouth County Democrats have picked Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Municipal Court Judge Luanne Peterpaul to run on the organization line in the 11th legislative district. They defeated former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling...
Ocean County Students Get Their Day In Court At Mock Trials
TOMS RIVER – Ten Southern Regional High School students found themselves before judges on a recent Saturday – on a day when the Ocean County Courthouse traditionally remains locked tight. The nine young women and one young man attempted to mask their apprehension – unrelated to any worries...
NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her car: Police
Police say they found Dwumfour inside her car outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.
tapinto.net
Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ: On Wednesday evening a robbery took place at a private residence in a neighborhood on the north side of town. According to Holmdel Police, one suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. The remaining suspect fled into the wooded area between Windswept Road and Sage Street. He was last seen running through yards on Sage Street, near Crocus Drive.
Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police
MONROE TWP, NJ – Police in Monroe have announced they located a dog running through the area of South Shore Drive. The white dog, a lab mix was found Friday night. “This happy young pup was found on South Shore Drive. He is missing his owner. If you know any information, please contact dispatch at 856-728-0800. He is currently at the station and hoping to find his way back home but if not, will be going to the shelter shortly,” police said. The post Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Ocean County Law Enforcement Agencies Hold Town Hall Community Dialogue in Wake of Death of Tyre Nichols
Law enforcement agencies throughout Ocean County this morning held a community dialogue in wake of Tyre Nichols. The event, held at the Ocean County College, featured a candid conversation and open dialogue with the public. The event was hosted by the OCPO in collaboration with Office of the AG, the...
Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple arrested
A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been arrested.
tapinto.net
Heavy House Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - the fire was quickly upgraded to heavy and back up was called in from all over the county. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Manchester Police Condemns Anti-Semitic Comments Made on ‘Toast Cafe Coffee With a Cop’ Post; Owner of Cafe Invites Haters for Free Breakfast
Last week, Toast Cafe hosted a Coffee with a Cop event – something that has been done for several years throughout the area. But on the post on Facebook showing pictures of the event, some haters decided to use the platform to make anti-Semitic comments. Today, the Manchester Police...
Firefighters Extinguish House Fire In Howell Township
February 4, 2023 HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Yesterday, February 3, 2023, around 8:03 p.m., Howell Township was dispatched to a reported…
