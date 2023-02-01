ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

PHOTOS: Manchester Patrol Officers, Sergeant Take Oaths; Officer Lateral Moves and Corporal Designation Administered

 4 days ago
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Fatal Thursday Shooting Under Investigation

A Thursday fatal Asbury Park shooting is under investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday. At about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Asbury Park police responded to the area of Ridge and Springwood avenues on a report of shots being fired. There, the officers found the victim, an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Trentonian

Jury convicts Brown Mills man of robbing Pemberton bank

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw has announced that a 38-year-old Browns Mills man has been found guilty of first-degree robbery for walking into a Pemberton Borough bank in the summer of 2019, announcing he had a gun, and demanding money from the tellers. After deliberating for approximately two and...
PEMBERTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Investigated In Asbury Park

A shooting that took place in Asbury Park yesterday is under investigation, authorities said. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Asbury Park police responded to Ridge and Springwood Avenues on a report of shots being fired. Police found the victim, an adult male, who had sustained a gunshot...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence

SAYREVILLE -- The La Mer housing development is known as a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return to work at the end of the long day, pull the car into the garage and not reappear again until the next morning, when the same practice is done again.  But the night of Feb. 1 changed all that, as multiple gunshots rang out just as people were finishing dinner. Repeated bullets were fired into a Nissan SUV, leaving a young, 30-year-old woman -- a Sayreville councilwoman -- dead. La Mer residents along Samuel Circle expressed shock the next morning, as they stood...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier

A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
HOWELL, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Donlon, Peterpaul defeat Houghtaling for Assembly nod in 11th district

In their bid to claw back two State Assembly seats they narrowly lost in 2021, Monmouth County Democrats have picked Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Municipal Court Judge Luanne Peterpaul to run on the organization line in the 11th legislative district. They defeated former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.

HOLMDEL, NJ: On Wednesday evening a robbery took place at a private residence in a neighborhood on the north side of town. According to Holmdel Police, one suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. The remaining suspect fled into the wooded area between Windswept Road and Sage Street. He was last seen running through yards on Sage Street, near Crocus Drive.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Shore News Network

Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police

MONROE TWP, NJ – Police in Monroe have announced they located a dog running through the area of South Shore Drive. The white dog, a lab mix was found Friday night. “This happy young pup was found on South Shore Drive. He is missing his owner. If you know any information, please contact dispatch at 856-728-0800. He is currently at the station and hoping to find his way back home but if not, will be going to the shelter shortly,” police said. The post Stray dog found in cold by Monroe police appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

Heavy House Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - the fire was quickly upgraded to heavy and back up was called in from all over the county. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Manchester Police Condemns Anti-Semitic Comments Made on ‘Toast Cafe Coffee With a Cop’ Post; Owner of Cafe Invites Haters for Free Breakfast

Last week, Toast Cafe hosted a Coffee with a Cop event – something that has been done for several years throughout the area. But on the post on Facebook showing pictures of the event, some haters decided to use the platform to make anti-Semitic comments. Today, the Manchester Police...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ

