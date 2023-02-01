ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can warm up in these 6 Colorado hot springs

By Dara Bitler
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Temperatures have been bitterly cold . If you are looking for a way to have some fun and warm up, we have you covered.

According to the Colorado Geological Survey , the state has 93 known thermal areas including springs, augmented natural springs, and wells.

Where can you warm up in hot springs?

Here are some of the hot springs you can visit to warm up this winter:

Ouray Hot Springs

The Ouray Hot Springs are located in the City of Ouray and have been operating for 96 years.

“We are a sulfur-free hot springs! But don’t worry, we have plenty of other minerals to soothe you,” the City of Ouray said .

Admission prices start at $21 per day for adults 18 to 61 years old.

The Springs Resort

The Springs Resort is located in Pagosa Springs, which is around 277 miles southwest of Denver.

“Home to the most geothermal hot spring pools in Colorado, our twenty-four pools vary in temperature and receive their rich mineral waters from the world’s deepest geothermal hot spring,” visit Pagosa Springs explained.

Dunton Hot Springs

The Dunton Hot Springs in Dolores. The Dunton Hot Springs are located about 420 miles from Denver.

“Dunton Hot Springs offers a spectacular setting with the San Juan Mountains as the backdrop. Located in a gorgeously restored ghost town with its own hot springs in southwest Colorado, it’s the perfect place to forget about the “real world.” A ring of historic log cabins were transformed into luxurious retreats and facilities that include a spa and saloon,” Trips to Discover said.

According to Dunton Destinations , the hot springs range from 85-106 degrees and can be experienced five different ways:

  • Inside a restored 19th century bathhouse
  • Under the stars at the source
  • In the pool outside the bathhouse
  • In the pool behind the Dunton Store cabin
  • Inside Well House cabin

Strawberry Hot Springs

The Strawberry Hot Springs are located in Steamboat Springs, which is around 155 miles northwest of Denver.

“Strawberry Park Hot Springs is truly an unforgettable experience. The blending of pure natural beauty and the unique stone masonry of our pools will undoubtedly impress you with each visit. Our facility is unique and unlike anything you have seen before,” according to the Strawberry Hot Springs website.

If you plan to visit the Strawberry Hot Springs, you will be required to have a four-wheel drive vehicle with snow tires from Nov. 1 to May 1.

A reservation is required .

Iron Mountain Hot Springs

The Iron Mountain hot springs in Glenwood Springs features 17 mineral hot spring pools.

“A quiet zone surrounding the soaking pools ensures a peaceful, rejuvenating atmosphere. The seventeen soaking pools filled with 100% pure thermal mineral waters range in temperature from 98 to 108°F to allow you to customize your wellness experience.  The rain showers at the Cooling Corner allow you to cool off between soaks. The soaking pools are connected by heated walkways to keep you comfortable year-round,” visit Glenwood Springs shared.

Glenwood Springs is located around 157 miles west of Denver.

Mountain Princeton Hot Springs

The Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort is located in Nathrop, which is around 126 miles southwest of Denver.

“These odorless hot springs bubble out of the ground at 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
The hot springs are open to the public year-round,” according to the Mount Princeton website.

