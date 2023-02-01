ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
KVIA

Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department names 38-year veteran as interim police chief

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced the appointment of Peter Pacillas as the interim police chief. Pacillas, who has been serving as Assistant Police Chief since 2009, graduated from the El Paso Police Academy in 1988 and has served in all ranks within the Police Department.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car crashes through the front of Starbucks in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch a car crashed through the front of a Starbucks in northeast El Paso Saturday morning. The Starbucks is located on 10830 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. No injuries are reported at this time, added dispatch. No...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer.  Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation”  in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPPD: Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Plea hearing time for accused El Paso Walmart shooter changed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The time of a plea hearing in federal court for the accused Walmart shooter was changed, according to federal court documents filed Thursday. The hearing for Patrick Crusius will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday in courtroom 812 on the eighth floor of the United States Courthouse located at 525 Magoffin Ave. in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KTSM

El Paso is the worst-paying midsize U.S. metro for seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study from Smartest Dollar shows El Paso is the lowest-paying midsize American metro for seniors with the adjusted median annual wage coming in at $37,580. A “midsize” metropolitan area was defined as an urban center containing anywhere from 350,000 to 999,999 people in this particular study. A total […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Large predatory cats spotted on prowl in Las Cruces; police warn public

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces residents said they've seen “big cats,” like mountain lions and bobcats, wandering about neighborhoods during the last few weeks, according to police. Police explained that predatory cats have been known to venture into residential neighborhoods during times of drought, as...
LAS CRUCES, NM

