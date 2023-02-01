Read full article on original website
Mother searching for answers in sons unsolved murder
MIAMI – Tangie Arrington is desperate for clues in her son Andre Arrington’s July 2022 unsolved murder. Arrington traveled from Texas to Miami not long into his stay he was mysteriously murdered. “He was found deceased in a field in Miami,” Arrington said. Police reported his body...
Candlelight vigil held for teen fatally shot by Uber driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Grieving friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday to remember Miles McGlashan, a teen that was shot by an Uber driver in November and died last month. His loved ones came together at TY Park in Hollywood, across from where the teen was...
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection early Saturday morning. It happened just after 4 a.m. near State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard. Upon arrival,...
Police: Tamarac man threatened Parkland-style killing against old high school crush, others
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities arrested a Tamarac man Thursday after accusing him of threatening a woman he once had a crush on in high school. According to a Davie Police Department arrest report, the woman told police that Erick Christian Mendez, 32, made his first threat in 2009, on their last day of high school.
Thieves caught on camera stealing safe from Miami home
MIAMI – Miami police are searching for two burglars who were captured on surveillance video breaking into a home in Miami and then taking off with the victim’s safe. Police publicly released the video Friday, which was captured on Jan. 23 in the 5100 block of Northwest Second Terrace.
Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
Man accused of running chop shop in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of running a chop shop in Miami-Dade County, police say. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a residence near the 11000 block of Northwest 22nd Court after an orange Nissan Maxima equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
‘I don’t have my person’: Wife hopes husband wounded in Miami Gardens shooting will come home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As Miami Gardens police investigate a possible road rage shooting last Wednesday, the victim’s wife tells Local 10 News that she’s praying every day for her husband to return home. Someone shot Robert Gomes, a mechanic, as he was working on a client’s...
‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online. According to an arrest...
Tesla driver shot on I-95 in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver was shot early Thursday morning on Interstate 95. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Sample Road. She said Pompano Beach...
Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited
MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase
Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase minutes earlier near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a...
‘Senseless violence’: Father describes how another shooting on I-95 injures driver
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Another shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida left a father feeling frustrated. Jeff Brown said his 23-year-old daughter was with her boyfriend in a grey Tesla when a shooter injured him and they crashed while visiting from Colorado. “What in the world is going...
Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida
MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
South Florida student arrested after video of brutal beating on school bus goes viral
HOMESTEAD — Disturbing video of a young girl's assault on a school bus has gone viral, angering parents and inundating a South Florida school district with demands that someone be held accountable. In the cellphone video, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead is seen pummeling a 9-year-old girl's head with his fists repeatedly as she tries to fend him off. He stops for a moment, and another boy quickly jumps in to take...
Man Accused of Turning Truck into Weapon, Crashing Into Liquor Store
A man's been arrested for using his truck as a weapon to try and kill two men before crashing into a South Florida liquor store.
BSO: Motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Northeast 48th Street and Northeast Third Avenue. BSO: Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Broward. NOW PLAYING. Bank...
