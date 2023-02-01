ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says

 4 days ago
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
KISSIMMEE, FL
flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL
WCJB

Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

25-year-old Lakeland man charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed 51-year-old

A 25-year-old Lakeland man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a weekend traffic accident that killed another driver in Lakeland. The crash happened late Saturday night on New Tampa Highway/U.S. 92 in Lakeland. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Leonardo Barrera Zurita, 25, of Lakeland left its lane and collided with a 2004 Toyota pickup being driven in the other direction by Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata, 51, of Lakeland.
LAKELAND, FL
Court TV

FL v. Aiden Fucci: Teenage Cheerleader Murder Trial

By Ivy Brown ST. JOHNS, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida teenager charged with first-degree murder is being tried as an adult two years after the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Aiden Fucci was 14 years old when he allegedly stabbed Bailey to death on Mother’s Day 2021. The cheerleader’s body was found near a... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
FLORIDA STATE

