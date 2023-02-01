Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says

Read full article on original website
Armed carjacking in Osceola County leads to arrest of suspects and victims, deputies say
Osceola County deputies said six people are facing charges in connection to an armed carjacking.
Florida man’s argument with landscaper leads to gunfire, arrest, deputies say
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. – A man living in Wekiwa Springs was arrested Thursday, accused of arming himself with a handgun and shooting it during a dispute with landscaper working near his address that morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Perlman, 68, and the landscaper were...
Pedestrian killed crossing near busy Brevard County intersection, police say
An investigation is underway in Brevard County after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Friday, police say.
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide at Florida mobile home, sheriff says
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was investigating the deaths of three adults as a murder-suicide after the bodies were discovered inside a mobile home community.
Three carjacking victims arrested after reporting a car they stole, stolen, Osceola deputies say
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people they say stole a BMW from three other people, who had already stolen the car from a dealership, and have now been arrested. Aaron Alvarenga, Jerome Lewis, and Justin Carter were arrested by Osceola deputies on charges of grand theft auto,...
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
Human remains found near missing Florida Lyft driver’s last known location: report
Human remains were discovered in Okeechobee County on Saturday.
Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11
LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
2 Shot In Temple Terrace Overnight, Deputies Searching For Suspects
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two victims injured. According to investigators, on Wednesday, at approximately 9:03 p.m., deputies responded to 6383 Harney Road in Temple Terrace in reference to multiple shots fired calls. Upon arrival,
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
Suspects in Orlando Amazon armed robbery suffer from mental illness: State Attorney
ORLANDO, Fla. - Days after two suspects with long criminal histories were arrested for robbing an Amazon delivery driver, both the State Attorney and a state lawmaker reacted to the case. They talked about what needs to be done to improve public safety. "It’s frightening. Almost hoping I don’t die."...
Florida state attorney says suspects in Amazon driver armed robbery are mentally ill, pushes for resources
Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell and Rep. Rachel Plakon are pushing for changes in the criminal justice system after two convicted felons robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint.
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and four other people were injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on I-95 north near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Teen Avery Wilsey, Last Seen In Zephyrhills
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Avery Wilsey, a missing/runaway 14-year-old girl. Deputies say Wilsey is 5’1”, around 125 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen on Feb. 2 around 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of 8th
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
25-year-old Lakeland man charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed 51-year-old
A 25-year-old Lakeland man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a weekend traffic accident that killed another driver in Lakeland. The crash happened late Saturday night on New Tampa Highway/U.S. 92 in Lakeland. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Leonardo Barrera Zurita, 25, of Lakeland left its lane and collided with a 2004 Toyota pickup being driven in the other direction by Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata, 51, of Lakeland.
FL v. Aiden Fucci: Teenage Cheerleader Murder Trial
By Ivy Brown ST. JOHNS, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida teenager charged with first-degree murder is being tried as an adult two years after the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Aiden Fucci was 14 years old when he allegedly stabbed Bailey to death on Mother’s Day 2021. The cheerleader’s body was found near a... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
