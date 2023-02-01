Read full article on original website
Kan. felon charged after found with 13-year-old at motel
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man with a history of crime is facing child sex crime charges. On Jan. 27, Lorenzo Gary, 37 of Wichita, was charged with 2 counts of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, and incest, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Police: Suspects took $1500 in merchandise from Kan. Boot store
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and are asking for help to identify suspects. Security camera show three individuals who over the past few days have stolen $1,500.00 in merchandise from Boot Barn at 6501 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita. If you recognize these thieves please...
Hutchinson police investigating copper thefts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating two copper thefts after the former Atrium Hotel & Conference Center was burgled Jan. 30, 2023 and the new firehouse on N. Main St. was burgled on Jan. 31, 2023. HPD Lt. Dustin Loepp said the theft at the Atrium was reported...
Woman dies in pickup rollover crash in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The...
Police ID Kan. woman who died after car strikes, vaults concrete wall
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend crash have identified the woman who died as 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 7:30a.m. Sunday, a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Harris was westbound on Kellogg near Washington Street, according to Ditch. The...
City says scorecard calls are scam
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson says someone is claiming they are selling advertising on the Carey Park Golf Course score cards in order to get credit card information over the phone. This is a scam. Please, never give out your CC or any personal information over the...
Hardwick convicted in double murder case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kyle Hardwick was convicted Thursday in the murder trial concerning the deaths of Marion “Ed” Bates, 56, Hutchinson, and Phillip Anstine, 58, Hutchinson, in August 2021. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and one count...
Cherry Road Media to combine two McPherson papers
MCPHERSON, Kan. — CherryRoad Media has acquired the McPherson News Ledger and will integrate this publication into the historic McPherson Sentinel. "The paper has been around there so long," said Editor Jeff Gulley. "It's in an area where there's not a whole lot else that can cover it. It's a great, great town. Great sports in the schools and the colleges. There's just a lot going for McPherson."
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won't go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation's chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly...
Governor: 2nd largest economic development project in Kan. history
TOPEKA – On Thursday evening, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to reshore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
🎥🏀 Hutch High Salthawks on the road vs Salina South Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams will be on the road tonight with games vs the Cougars at Salina South High. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Video stream for both Freshman and JV teams will stream on the Hutch High NFHS...
👟 Women T&F: Larson qualifies for nationals at Washburn Day 1
TOPEKA - Hutchinson Community College freshman distance runner Serenity Larson earned her first career national qualification on Friday on Day 1 of the Washburn Open at the Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility. The freshman from Dodge City finished sixth in the 5,000 meters with a national-qualifying time of 18 minutes,...
Public input sought on USD 309 6th grade move
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday night, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the district offices to allow the public to speak about the idea of moving the 6th grade from the district's elementary schools to Reno Valley Middle School.
S.T.E.A.M. Stations at Hutchinson Public Library Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Public Library will be holding a S.T.E.A.M. Stations event for kids on Feb. 7. There will be multiple S.T.E.A.M stations with a number of different activities for kids to engage in. “Kids and parents are welcome to come through or they can kind of...
Sports Headlines for Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars, who trailed by six midway through the second half. Jamal Shead added 13 points and seven assists. Five players scored in double digits to help Houston win its third straight since a one-point loss to Temple. Jaykwon Walton equaled his career high with 24 points for the Shockers.
🏀 Salthawk Basketball teams sweep Salina South
SALINA, Kan.—Both Hutchinson Salthawk basketball teams traveled to Salina and came away with wins on Friday night with the Salthawk girls sliding past the Salina South Cougars 33 to 20 and the boys taking the nightcap game 66 to 40. GIRLS RECAP. While it wasn't pretty, the Salthawk girls...
Woodie Seat bridge project to be sent out for bid this month
RENO COUNTY — Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain said Thursday the hope is to send the Woodie Seat Bridge project out for bid within the next two weeks. Hutchinson has received a Cost Share award of $1.5 million for Phase 1 of the Woodie Seat Freeway project.
Boys and Girls Club in midst of Healthy Lifestyles Campaign
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Donors to the Boys and Girls Club can help specifically create Healthy Lifestyles outcomes for kids through gifts this month. One of the areas the special emphasis will pay for is swimming lessons for the youngest members through the YMCA. "When summer comes up, we have...
Need for Ad Astra Academies space big part of Buhler bond issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A public vote for Buhler USD 313 patrons on a proposed $8 million bond issue will take place in person on April 4th, 2023, with advance voting starting March 27th. One of the main needs for the district that would be met by the new building that is the source of the bulk of the bond is Ad Astra Academy space.
🏀 WBB: Shockers, Tigers meet Saturday for NGWSD
Wichita State (13-9, 3-6) vs. Memphis (12-9, 4-4) Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 | 2:00 PM CT | Charles Koch Arena. Saturday's game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
