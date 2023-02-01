Read full article on original website
Related
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
eastcountymagazine.org
County of San Diego Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities
February 1, 2023 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities is launching a pilot program to provide 222 seniors at risk of experiencing homelessness a rental subsidy. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on...
San Diego Spending $2.4 Million To Relocate 50 Homeless People
San Diego’s City Council approved a plan that will provide a “more intense and personal focus” on each person’s needs.
Physically disabled College Area women pleading with city to fix potholes near Alvarado Hospital
SAN DIEGO — A College Area woman submitted 30 requests for nearly a decade, requesting road repairs on the City's Get it Done app, but despite some patchwork done, she said it's simply not enough. Typically, nine city crews are assigned to fill potholes across San Diego County. The...
San Diego Foundation receives historic $100 million donation
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Foundation Thursday received $100 million from the estate of the late local entrepreneur Jay Kahn, the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit. "Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy...
OB’s Jay Kahn, Investor, Classical Musician, Leaves $100M to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation on Thursday received $100 million – the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit – from the estate of local entrepreneur Jay Kahn. “Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and...
kusi.com
Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
sandiegofoodbank.org
CalFresh Emergency Allotments Ending
Since March 2020, CalFresh-eligible households have been receiving CalFresh Emergency Allotments on a monthly basis. The CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through the federal nutrition program called SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps and now called CalFresh in the State of California). The CalFresh...
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
NBC San Diego
Who Was Jay Kahn? Local Entrepreneur Leaves $100 Million to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation Thursday received $100 million from the estate of the late local entrepreneur Jay Kahn, the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit. "Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and estate to be...
First Lady Jill Biden visits Steven A. Cohen Family Clinic in Oceanside
SAN DIEGO — First Lady Jill Biden, military families, and other local leaders held a discussion earlier today to stress the importance of seeking help when dealing with mental health issues. FLOTUS’s visit to San Diego is part of her joining forces initiative that is intended to support the...
San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand
San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
eastcountymagazine.org
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMPLEX IN DOWNTOWN LA MESA
Photo and artwork credits: City of La Mesa and La Mesa Chamber of Comemrce. February 3, 2023 (La Mesa) – The site of La Mesa’s former police station will soon be home to 147 affordable apartment homes. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site at 8181 Allison Avenue on January 24.
Local vendors react to new sidewalk vending ordinance
Tempers flared as the City of San Diego moved to enforce its new sidewalk vending ordinance
Fundraising efforts to revive the Starlight Bowl facing some challenges
SAN DIEGO — Will the curtains rise again for one of San Diego's iconic open-air theaters?. Work is underway to renovate and re-open the beloved Starlight Bowl" in Balboa Park, which went dark in 2012. The Starlight Bowl had been one of the jewels of San Diego: and now,...
'Smiles for First Responders Program' needs a hero for complete dental makeover
SAN DIEGO — The 'Smiles For First Responders Program' wants to surprise one special hero with a complete dental makeover. In this Zevely Zone. I visited the Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Specialists of San Diego. The life-changing program is looking for a first responder who is suffering from exceptionally poor oral health and without the means to afford treatment.
Fee to use San Diego public bathrooms proposed
A proposal to charge people to use public restrooms in the city of San Diego is receiving mixed reaction.
Rescued retired K-9: Chula Vista firefighters talk about the rescue
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Indy’s rescuers spoke to CBS 8 about how they lifted the 9-year-old German Shepherd out of a 50-foot hole. “It was a great feeling when we were able to haul him up,” said Lee Petry, firefighter, and paramedic for Chula Vista Fire. “We were all nervous that maybe he’d fall off and fall back down again or get hurt again, and so once we saw him come out of the hole and everybody had hands on him, that’s when a sigh of relief kind of kicked in.”
countynewscenter.com
First Local Detection of Hantavirus in 2023
A deer mouse collected from an open nature area in Campo during routine monitoring has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. Finding hantavirus in wild rodents is not uncommon in San Diego County, there were a total of 11 cases in 2022. However, people rarely come into direct contact with infected animals because wild rodents naturally avoid humans.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma
A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
Comments / 2