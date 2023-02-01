Read full article on original website
WGAL
Apartment building fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Crews were on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County. Dispatch says the call came in around 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg. It is still unknown how the fire started.
WGAL
Nighttime lane restrictions on Route 30 between York and Lancaster
PennDot says to expect nighttime lane restrictions next week on the Route 30 Wrights Ferry Bridge. The bridge spans the Susquehanna River between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia Borough in Lancaster County. Lane restrictions will be in place from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, through...
abc27.com
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
2 people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after central Pa. crash: police
A man and a woman were seriously hurt in a Thursday afternoon crash in Lebanon County, police said. A 33-year-old Lebanon man and a 76-year-old Jonestown woman collided just after 4 p.m. at Route 72 and Awol Road in Union Township. The man was driving south on Route 72 and the woman was headed north, making a left turn onto Awol Road, at the time of the crash, according to Cleona police.
local21news.com
Roads closed due to three-vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A crash involving three vehicles in New Holland Borough in Lancaster County has caused two roads to shut down. An operator for the New Holland Police Department confirmed to CBS 21 News that Linden Grove Road and N. Railroad Avenue are closed after a crash involving three vehicles including a box truck.
One injured in York County truck fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
WGAL
Two drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash in Lebanon County
Two people suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Thursday, according to police. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 72 and Awol Road in Union Township. Police said a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Lebanon man collided with a vehicle...
WGAL
Motel 6 catches fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A three-alarm fire caused significant damage at a motel in Cumberland County on Friday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the fire began at a Motel 6 on the 300 block of Cumberland Parkway in Mechanicsburg at 6:35 p.m. The fire has affected both floors of the...
lebtown.com
Lebanon police seek witnesses of fatal single-vehicle crash on E. Walnut Street
Lebanon City police are seeking witnesses to a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 1, on East Walnut Street. According to the police release, fire and EMS were dispatched to 451 E. Walnut St. at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police said that the vehicle was traveling east on Walnut Street when it left the roadway and impacted the structure at that address, Hebron United Methodist Church.
Teen boy missing from Cumberland County home
Lower Allen Township police are looking for a teenage boy who has been missing for several weeks. Jaden Dunn first went missing Jan. 16 from Cedar Cliff High School, police said. However, Dunn returned to school and was reported missing again Jan. 23, after he took off running when a...
WGAL
SERT Team serves warrant at home in Lancaster County
SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A SERT team served a warrant Friday morning at a home in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 6 a.m. at a house on James Street and South Avenue in Landisville, which is in East Hempfield Township. There were numerous officers at the scene, including two...
Robbery at Tobacco Hut on Wayne Ave
On February 3rd at 2:12 am, two suspects broke the front door glass of The Tobacco Hut and entered the business. The suspects then shattered a display case and stole several vape devices before fleeing the store. One of the suspects cut themselves on the shattered display case resulting in an injury.
local21news.com
Tractor-trailer cab impaled by shifting load in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHP) — A tractor-trailer driver in North Annville Township got an unwelcomed surprise when a beam from a shifting load broke through into the cab of the vehicle. Officials say the Annville Cleona Fire Department responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Wednesday on State Route...
abc27.com
Suspect identified in Palmyra assault investigation
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, a man wanted in connection with an assault last month has been identified. Police say a man was found bleeding from his head when they arrived at the first block of North Railroad Street on January 28. Police...
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
local21news.com
Route 72 reopens in Lebanon County following multi-vehicle crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Route 72 has been reopened in both directions in Union Township following a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. The crash had closed Route 72 from Jonestown Road to Fisher Avenue. So far, there is no word on the number of vehicles involved or...
WGAL
Shots hit bank in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. — Someone fired shots into a bank in Lebanon County, according to police. South Lebanon Township police said two bullet holes were found Thursday morning in the front doors of the Wells Fargo in the 800 block of East Walnut Street. The bullets ended up on the...
Freezing temperatures complicate hours-long fire fight at central Pa. motel
A fire that broke out in the back of a Cumberland County Motel 6 had firefighters working for hours Friday evening in frigid cold temperatures. Although officials don’t know the cause of the fire, Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said it started in the back of the building toward a trailer that was destroyed in the firefight. The fire then rolled across the roof of the motel and went down into the building before spreading.
WGAL
Fire sends up huge plumes of black smoke in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Huge plumes of black smoke poured from a fire on Thursday in Lebanon County. The fire happened after noon at a construction site along the 1800 block of Cornwall Road in North Cornwall Township. WGAL viewers shared a video (posted above) and a photo...
abc27.com
Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
