WEAR
Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County issues health advisory for Mills Bayou
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County has issued a health advisory for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach. According to the advisory, around 400-gallons of wastewater was released into the bayou. The department says drinking water has not been affected. Okaloosa County Water and...
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
Public beach access growing in Destin along HWY 98
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A project along Scenic HWY 98 to have more Gulf-front views is underway in Destin. The City of Destin, the Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners and the Trust for Public Land joined together Friday morning to start demolishing property at the future Tarpon Beach public park. Members of the public met […]
WEAR
Targeted opening date for second span of Three Mile Bridge set for Feb. 13
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The target opening date for the second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola is Feb. 13, according to Senator Doug Broxson. WEAR News received a ride along Friday morning with lawmakers on the new portion of the bridge. While Feb. 13 is the goal, Broxson added...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
Gulf Shores one of America’s ‘deadliest’ beaches: Report
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
WEAR
Pensacola woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 53-year-old Pensacola woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened in the area of Lillian Highway and Bauer Road. Troopers say the woman's vehicle left the road and started driving on the shoulder. FHP...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County cold weather shelter to open Friday
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A cold weather shelter in Santa Rosa County will open Friday. The cold weather shelter is located at Ferris Hill Baptist Church at 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. Those in need are asked to arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Only service animals (with...
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County communities receive $2.36M for broadband infrastructure improvements
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis was in Santa Rosa Rosa County Thursday and announced increased funding to expand broadband access in rural areas. “I am proud to be in Santa Rosa County to announce the first awards through Florida’s Broadband Opportunity Program,” DeSantis said. “Broadband internet access creates jobs and enhances educational opportunities for Floridians. I look forward to continued investments through this program to ensure Florida families have access to important resources no matter where they live.”
45 abandoned boats clogging waterways in Baldwin, Mobile counties. But help on the way
Almost four dozen boats have been identified in and around the waters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties as abandoned or derelict. a law passed in 2018 gave the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the authority to do something about them but never funded the mandate. But money to do something about the growing problem may be on the way.
3 vehicle crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road causing delays
UPDATE (7:00 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said one person was transported to the hospital. MFRD said the injuries are unknown. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed there was a three car crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road Tuesday afternoon. The crash is causing heavy traffic and delays on I-10. WKRG is working […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL
Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
WEAR
Pensacola nonprofit hosts 2K Benefit Walk to raise funds to reopen its building
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Nearly three dozen people laced up their walking shoes for a cause Saturday. It was the the first annual "There is Hope" 2K Benefit Walk. People who took part, strolled through the streets of Downtown Pensacola and ended their walk in Seville Square. The event is one...
WEAR
Construction officially underway for new Topgolf in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. -- Construction is underway on the new Topgolf in Mobile, Alabama. The two-story venue will feature 60-degree climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays along with an interactive experience with different games. The venue will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center.
Sheriff’s Office looking for missing/endangered baby and mother
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida say they’re looking for a mother and her three-month-old baby and say the child may be in danger. According to a Facebook Post made Friday night by the Sheriff’s Office, they’re looking for the baby Shainne Hatfield. The post says they […]
WEAR
Benefit concert to support family of Escambia County deputy killed in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fundraiser and benefit concert will be held for the family of a fallen Escambia County deputy. Master Deputy Kevin Ray was killed in a crash in Okaloosa County last October after troopers say he was hit by a drunk driver. His 15-year-old daughter survived the crash, but was hosptialized with serious injuries.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Santa Rosa
On January 19, the EDCC reported that a mare in Santa Rosa County, Florida, was suspected positive for strangles after developing clinical signs, including mucopurulent nasal discharge and lymphadenopathy. The county launched an investigation on the farm, where two additional horses were exposed to the sick mare. The suspected horse...
