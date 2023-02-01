ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Public beach access growing in Destin along HWY 98

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A project along Scenic HWY 98 to have more Gulf-front views is underway in Destin. The City of Destin, the Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners and the Trust for Public Land joined together Friday morning to start demolishing property at the future Tarpon Beach public park. Members of the public met […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County cold weather shelter to open Friday

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A cold weather shelter in Santa Rosa County will open Friday. The cold weather shelter is located at Ferris Hill Baptist Church at 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. Those in need are asked to arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Only service animals (with...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County communities receive $2.36M for broadband infrastructure improvements

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis was in Santa Rosa Rosa County Thursday and announced increased funding to expand broadband access in rural areas. “I am proud to be in Santa Rosa County to announce the first awards through Florida’s Broadband Opportunity Program,” DeSantis said. “Broadband internet access creates jobs and enhances educational opportunities for Floridians. I look forward to continued investments through this program to ensure Florida families have access to important resources no matter where they live.”
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL

Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Construction officially underway for new Topgolf in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. -- Construction is underway on the new Topgolf in Mobile, Alabama. The two-story venue will feature 60-degree climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays along with an interactive experience with different games. The venue will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center.
MOBILE, AL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Santa Rosa

On January 19, the EDCC reported that a mare in Santa Rosa County, Florida, was suspected positive for strangles after developing clinical signs, including mucopurulent nasal discharge and lymphadenopathy. The county launched an investigation on the farm, where two additional horses were exposed to the sick mare. The suspected horse...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy