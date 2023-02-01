Madi Williams, Oklahoma Dominate TCU

Jennie Baranczyk's Sooners were hot from the floor, shared the basketball and got contributions from all through the lineup to break a two-game losing streak.

Madi Williams scored 26 points and Taylor Robertson added 18 as No. 20-ranked Oklahoma routed TCU 101-78 on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Robertson poured in four more 3-pointers to add to the NCAA record she broke Saturday.

Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann each scored 14 and Beatrice Culliton had 10 as the Sooners rolled to an easy Big 12 Conference victory.

OU improved to 17-4 overall and ended a two-game losing streak in conference play to improve to 7-3. TCU, last in the league standings at 0-10, fell to 6-15 overall.

The Sooners outscored the Horned Frogs 50-35 in the second half and held TCU without a field goal over the last 3 minutes, 40 seconds.

OU shot 59 percent from the field and hit 11-of-29 from 3-point range while out-rebounding the Frogs 30-17. The Sooners also dished out 19 assists.

Williams hit 9-of-12 field goals and pulled down six rebounds with a team-leading four assists.

Robertson was 4-of-8 from the perimeter and added three rebounds and three assists.

Vann made 6-of-8 from the floor with five rebounds and three assists, and Llanusa was 6-of-10 with two rebounds and two assists.

Liz Scott led the Sooners with seven rebounds and scored three points. Aubrey Joens scored nine points on 4-of-8 shooting with five rebounds.

OU returns to the floor on Saturday with a 2 p.m. home game against West Virginia.