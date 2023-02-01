Read full article on original website
Iowa men’s wrestling rows to victory at Minnesota
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated No. 12 Minnesota, 18-13, on Friday at a sold-out Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes are now 13-1 on the season and 6-1 in the Big Ten. Hawkeyes take six of 10 bouts. Iowa’s top-ranked 125-pounder Spencer Lee kicked off Friday’s...
Photos: University of Iowa Dance Marathon 29
A member of dance marathon unties sheets during the University of Iowa’s 29th Dance Marathon at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The event raised about $1.17 million in 24 hours.
Iowa men’s basketball outlasts Illinois
The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Illinois, 81-79, Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After a back-and-forth first half that featured six lead changes, Iowa trailed, 36-35. Out of halftime, the Hawkeyes took a three-point lead in the first minute of action, but Illinois closed the gap. The Illini took...
Iowa women’s basketball forward McKenna Warnock limited after return to action
Iowa women’s basketball forward McKenna Warnock, rib cage padding and all, returned to action on Thursday night after missing two games because of a rib injury. “I have padding all around,” Warnock said following Iowa’s 96-82 win over Maryland. “So, I just kind of feel like a little muffin.”
Iowa men’s basketball guard Tony Perkins notches career-high 32 points in win over Illinois
Iowa men’s basketball guard Tony Perkins scored a career-high 32 points in an 81-79 win over Illinois Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native’s performance bested his previous high of 22 points, which he secured in a win over Maryland on Jan. 15. Against the Illini, Perkins...
Photos: No. 6 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 8 Maryland
No. 6 Iowa women’s basketball defeated No. 8 Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, the score was 96-82. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team in scoring with 42 points. The Hawkeyes also celebrated National Women’s and Girls in Sports day by honoring all of the...
Iowa women’s basketball takes down No. 8 Maryland, captures fourth straight win over ranked opponents
The No. 6 Iowa women’s basketball team won its seventh-straight game — and fourth against ranked opponents this season — on Thursday night, taking down No. 8 Maryland, 96-82, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The seven-straight wins marks a season best for the Hawkeyes. Senior forward McKenna Warnock, the...
Cost of Johnson County building renovations increase 85 percent from original estimate
The cost of the planned renovations to the Johnson County administration and health and human services buildings increased 85 percent from its initial estimate. The project was originally slated to cost around $15 million but will now cost roughly $27.9 million. The renovations started in 2019 after the county hired OPN Architects to design the project’s plans.
