ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s wrestling rows to victory at Minnesota

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated No. 12 Minnesota, 18-13, on Friday at a sold-out Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes are now 13-1 on the season and 6-1 in the Big Ten. Hawkeyes take six of 10 bouts. Iowa’s top-ranked 125-pounder Spencer Lee kicked off Friday’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Iowan

Photos: University of Iowa Dance Marathon 29

A member of dance marathon unties sheets during the University of Iowa’s 29th Dance Marathon at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The event raised about $1.17 million in 24 hours.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball outlasts Illinois

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Illinois, 81-79, Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After a back-and-forth first half that featured six lead changes, Iowa trailed, 36-35. Out of halftime, the Hawkeyes took a three-point lead in the first minute of action, but Illinois closed the gap. The Illini took...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 6 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 8 Maryland

No. 6 Iowa women’s basketball defeated No. 8 Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, the score was 96-82. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the team in scoring with 42 points. The Hawkeyes also celebrated National Women’s and Girls in Sports day by honoring all of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Cost of Johnson County building renovations increase 85 percent from original estimate

The cost of the planned renovations to the Johnson County administration and health and human services buildings increased 85 percent from its initial estimate. The project was originally slated to cost around $15 million but will now cost roughly $27.9 million. The renovations started in 2019 after the county hired OPN Architects to design the project’s plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy