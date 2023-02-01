Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said officers responded to a single-car crash on the entrance ramp to I-40 East from Bridgedale Drive around 4:40 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a red Mustang that was left on the road. Officers said the vehicle hit the concrete bridge pillar on the right side of the ramp.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD crash reconstruction personnel responded to lead the investigation. The identity of the driver is being withheld, according to Erland.

