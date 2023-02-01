ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtFot_0kY9GDyy00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said officers responded to a single-car crash on the entrance ramp to I-40 East from Bridgedale Drive around 4:40 p.m.

Former Knox County business owner charged with tax evasion

When they arrived, officers found a red Mustang that was left on the road. Officers said the vehicle hit the concrete bridge pillar on the right side of the ramp.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD crash reconstruction personnel responded to lead the investigation. The identity of the driver is being withheld, according to Erland.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County

COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a crash on Clinton Highway, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Fire crews responded to a crash at around 6:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found four cars had crashed with one person trapped and a driver ejected. Two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead after I-40 West crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in East Tennessee Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators are looking into the deadly crash that happened near Cedar Bluff on I-40 West, Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m., according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro: Two dead after car crash on Clinton Highway

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people died after a multi-vehicle car crash on Clinton Highway Friday evening. According to Rural Metro Fire, crews responded to a crash on Clinton Highway at Rhealand lane. Crews found four vehicles with one person trapped inside a car and a driver ejected from the vehicle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD investigating two separate serious crashes, one being fatal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating two unrelated crashes that happened six hours apart. The first crash occurred on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to KPD. KPD said it's believed a Ford truck had broken down and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim

An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was badly injured after a car accident just before Thanksgiving. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Maryville community rallying behind car crash victim. An East Tennessee community is rallying behind a man who was...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Ohio man sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Ohio man convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Brian Allen Axline, 20, of Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. According to a release […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Officer involved shooting in Sweetwater

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M....
SWEETWATER, TN
WATE

Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera

A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. News at 4 on 2/03. News...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy