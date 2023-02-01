ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

WJHG-TV

Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Man arrrested after shooting at, hitting horse rider

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after shooting at a group of people riding horses and hitting one of the riders, according to authorities from Florida Highway Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said on February 4 around 3:30 p.m., JCSO received a report...
CAMPBELLTON, FL
WEAR

Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
wdhn.com

Florida women charged for the death of two people

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 2, 2023

James Conway, 38, Marianna, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. James Baker, 56, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended with knowledge: Marianna Police Department. Demetrius Batson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Resisting arrest with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Owens, 63, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence of alcohol, flee/elude...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Man found guilty in Panama City Beach homeless camp murder

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon a jury convicted a 58-year-old man of beating another transient to death with a rebar. Panama City Beach Police arrested Charles Strickland for the murder of Clifford Lowrey in November 2020. PCBPD were called to an area behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in search of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Timothy Burnett on Charges of Petit Theft and Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling

On January 24, 2023, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a pressure washer theft in the Lovedale community. Through video surveillance, Timothy Burnett was quickly identified as a suspect. Investigators made contact with Burnett at his home, where they recovered the stolen pressure washer and...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Stolen car found in pond, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Assists Panama City Beach Police in Arrest of Larry and Michelle Whitehead in Orange Hill Community

On February 1, 2023, the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police Department in the execution of an arrest and search warrant in rural Washington County. Washington County Investigations was contacted by Panama City Beach Police Department Investigations in regard to an investigation into the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

School bus aide accused of forcibly handling autistic student

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Central Florida school bus aide is accused of child abuse after investigators said he used inappropriate force while dealing with a 6-year-old autistic student. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said 22-year old John-Paul Martinez of Fort Walton Beach was arrested on Wednesday,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

WCSO looking for two burglary suspects

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in the Oakwood Lakes Neighborhood early Saturday morning. Deputies said a witness saw two suspects in ski masks burglarizing cars in the Oakwood Lakes neighborhood in DeFuniak Springs. “Deputies responded to that area and located a silver car, […]
