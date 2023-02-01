Read full article on original website
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant fires back at Grizzlies haters after Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell brawl
The Memphis Grizzlies just can’t stop getting into trouble. On Thursday night, Dillon Brooks had a brawl with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after an apparent cheap shot. Mitchell swung at the Memphis forward after the latter seemed to intentionally hit the Cavs guard below the belt. Both players were ejected, and Ja Morant and co. eventually lost, bringing them to seven losses in eight games.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s shockingly humble response to shutting down Kawhi Leonard in crunch time
The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to suffer a bit from the odd late tip-off time of their Thursday night clash against the Los Angeles Clippers. Through the majority of the first three quarters, the Bucks, outside of a dominant Giannis Antetokounmpo, looked lethargic. Even Jrue Holiday, the 2023 NBA All-Star selection, was not able to bring his A-game on offense as he sputtered through a 4-15 shooting night.
Perfect offer Lakers must make Nets for Kyrie Irving after trade request
Kyrie Irving shocked the NBA world Friday with his trade request. The Brooklyn Nets guard decided he wants out of New York, and now the team has six days to find a trade partner before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. While the Kyrie Irving trade request is a blow to the Nets, it is also an opportunity for both Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers. These two teams can swap problems, and maybe it works out for the better for both teams.
Brian Windhorst drops Clippers Kyrie Irving truth bomb that won’t please Lakers
There’s a real chance Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets lands him in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, though, the best plausible trade offer from their in-arena rivals seems better than the one that would reunite Irving with LeBron James.
Cam Thomas puts Jacque Vaughn, Nets on notice amid Kyrie Irving trade drama
Cam Thomas made his game do the talking. Now, he’s putting head coach Jacque Vaughn and the Brooklyn Nets on notice. In his postgame presser after leading the Nets to the 125-123 comeback win, Thomas made it clear to his head coach and the franchise that they can rely on him to win games. He certainly showed that as he exploded for 44 points on 16-of-23 shooting, helping Brooklyn erase a 23-point deficit to take the victory.
James Harden sounds off on Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey-led bench unit after season-high performance
In the Philadelphia 76ers’ road win over the San Antonio Spurs, the bench lineup had a great performance. Joel Embiid and James Harden teamed up to lead the team as they usually do. But this time, the Sixers bench unit had a huge impact thanks in large part to Tyrese Maxey.
Cetlics icon Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum savagely roasted by JR Smith
The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now. At 37-15, they hold the best record in the entire league, as they have been for pretty much the entire season. In his mind, Celtics icon Paul Pierce believes that the current Boston starting 5 is unbeatable, especially if you throw himself and Kevin Garnett into the picture. Well, JR Smith clearly does not agree with Pierce’s bold claim.
The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets
Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. His preferred destination is to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who would like to have him at the right price. Because of Irving’s $36.9 million cap figure, that would mean sending out Russell Westbrook and his $47.1M contract — though not necessarily […] The post The most likely Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade for Lakers and Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams join wild celebration after Blue Devils win vs North Carolina
A meeting between Duke and North Carolina often has implications on national rankings, and certainly has a big impact on Atlantic Coast Conference standings in nearly all seasons. While neither the Blue Devils and Tar Heels are ranked in the Top 25 this season and they aren’t at the top of the ACC standings, Saturday’s game at Cameron Indoor Stadium produced maximum excitement and a 63-57 Duke victory.
RUMOR: Blazers’ trade deadline stance on OG Anunoby will make Damian Lillard excited
The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting in a… not-so-good place right now in the West. At 25-26 and in 11th place, there’s still a chance for them to leapfrog to a higher seed. As it stands, though, their roster needs quite a bit of work to be competitive. Luckily for Damian Lillard and co, the Blazers plan to be aggressive at the trade deadline, per Brian Windhorst. In particular, they’re looking at Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.
Kyrie Irving-less Nets deal Wizards historic loss not seen in 25 years
What Kyrie Irving trade drama? The Brooklyn Nets dealt the Washington Wizards a heavy dose of deja vu in their 125-123 comeback victory on Saturday night. Just like the night before, the Wizards raced to a first half 20-point lead over their opponents. And just like their streak-ending loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Nets managed to mount a comeback to win the game.
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray fires back after Bones Hyland’s friends blast him over latest tweet
There seems to be more trouble for the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets than it seems on the surface. Fans started to grow suspicious that there may be more locker room turmoil in the Mile High City than they’re letting on, especially after the Nuggets made second-year guard Bones Hyland available for trade. And Jamal Murray’s Twitter posts only served to add fuel to the fire of the growing drama between the Nuggets’ incumbent starting point guard and his understudy.
RUMOR: Kyrie Irving threatening to sit out season amid trade demand
Kyrie Irving is the NBA embodiment of chaos. After a relatively quiet last couple of months, he dropped another bomb on the Brooklyn Nets with a trade demand ahead of the February 9 NBA deadline. At the end of the day, the Nets don’t have to trade him if they...
Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley
Walker Kessler has had so many breakout games already that seeing a stinker catches Utah Jazz fans off guard. Even Mike Conley Jr. admitted to it after the team’s 115-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kessler was coming off monster numbers over his past two games. The Jazz center averaged 15.5 points on […] The post Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr is all of Dub Nation in message amid Stephen Curry injury
The Golden State Warriors avoided another double-digit second-half collapse on Saturday, holding on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-113 at Chase Center. Unlike in so many other games during a rollercoaster regular season they’ve blown big leads, though, the defending champions had an excuse this time: Steph Curry leaving with injury.
