Baxter Springs, KS

Village of Airport Drive 2022 Crime numbers released

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Crime numbers were low for the Village of Airport Drive last year — with traffic-related issues front and center. 2022 totals from last year, show car wrecks and careless driving topped the list of complaints in the village of airport drive. And, there were just a few dozen reports for assault, burglary, and stealing.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
This service dog had a very special graduation

JOPLIN, Mo. — There was a very special graduation, this morning, for one special pup and his new owner. This is “Archie”, the two-year-old standard poodle, who is officially a veteran-specific service dog for US Veteran Larry Mills. “Archie” graduated from his training, today, at a ceremony...
JOPLIN, MO
Crash claims life of Overland Park woman

BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on OK 2 approximately three...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Jasper Co. asks businesses, public to register AEDs for emergencies

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County 9-1-1 Call Center is building a database of sites when it comes to automated external defibrillators or A.E.Ds. Officials want to know which households and-or businesses have them. It’s partnering with the company, Pulsepoint to make the list publicly available. “Any...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
The Pittsburg Fire Department is looking for applicants

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Members of the “Pittsburg Fire Department” took some time to mingle with the community. Pittsburg Fire Station number one was the site of a job fair, for the department. The goal was to give individuals who may be interested in a career in fire...
PITTSBURG, KS
Pittsburg traffic stop turns to narcotics arrest

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police arrested one man on multiple drug related offenses after a traffic stop. A patrolling officer with PPD spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup roll through a red traffic light at the Broadway St. intersection Thursday afternoon and began to pull them over. After stopping...
PITTSBURG, KS
Oklahoma school locked down during suspected stolen car pursuit

MIAMI, Okla. – The Miami Police Department apprehended a person allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers located and pursued the vehicle when the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle struck a tree and fled the scene. Telephone calls to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
MIAMI, OK
Over one thousand people attended “Artcon 2023”

NEOSHO, Mo. — Over one thousand fans of art and pop culture gathered in Neosho. It’s the “Artcon 2023” convention, hosted by the “Neosho Arts Council”. It took place in the “Neosho Junior High School” building. Many showed up, dressed in their...
NEOSHO, MO
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today

JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
JOPLIN, MO
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery

WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
WYANDOTTE, OK
Private Christian school to open in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin area parents now have a new option when it comes to a Christian-based education for their kids. Beginning in the fall, a new Christian school will open up inside the old Duquesne school building. Celebration Church is leasing it to Pleasantville Christian School. It will...
JOPLIN, MO
MSSU seeks local speakers for local TEDx event

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university is looking for innovative speakers to take part in a first-ever event for Joplin. Missouri Southern will be hosting a TEDx talk this spring. Organizers are looking for up to 10 speakers to take part and showcase their unique ideas. They say they’ve already gotten dozens of applications from around the *world* — but they want to make sure local speakers get the chance to be a part of the platform.
JOPLIN, MO
FBI not releasing details of casino shooting

WYANDOTTE, Okla. – Details on Thursday’s police shooting at the River Bend Casino parking may be scarce or slow to come out as the investigation continues. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI because the casino is on tribal land. Typically the FBI seldom releases information during an investigation.
WYANDOTTE, OK
Two arrested following high-speed chase in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A high-speed chase ends in Newton County, with two people in custody. Earlier this afternoon (2/2), the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information from Joplin Police about a suspect wanted for drugs and firearm’s warrants. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 43,...
River Bend Casino shooting; records show officer shot suspect after failed tasing

WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person wounded in the River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was shot in the stomach, according to police records. According to records obtained by KSN/KODE the Wyandotte Nation police officer deployed a Taser©-like weapon on the individual around 9:48 A.M., but the individual did not respond to the taser.
WYANDOTTE, OK
Webb City High School hosts an Arts & Crafts fair

WEBB CITY, Mo. — “Webb City High School” continued its annual arts and craft fundraiser, Saturday. The event has been a staple for the community for six years. Due to the pandemic, the fair had been suspended since 2019. This year, 24 vendors participated, featuring jewelry, baked...
WEBB CITY, MO
Mark Twain Elementary celebrates 100th day of school

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A couple of schools in Carthage are celebrating the century mark this week. Yesterday was the 100th day of school at Mark Twain Elementary. Kindergartners got to show off some special projects. It’s artwork displaying their creativity and ability to count to 100. Some of the pieces represented a student’s background and culture.
CARTHAGE, MO
Body found after Noel shed fire ID’d

NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy into a mysterious death in McDonald County has provided authorities the victim’s identity, and more clues in the case. Earlier this week, firefighters with Noel FD responded to a rural shed fire where a body was found after extinguishment. Now, after an autopsy in Ozark, officials released the identity of the victim.
NOEL, MO
Black History Month: Joplin’s Parkway Cemetery

JOPLIN, Mo. — Even some lifelong residents of Joplin may not be aware of the difference between two cemeteries on either side of the same street. McClelland Park Road is the dividing line between Parkway Cemetery on the east side and Osborne Memorial on the west. In 1922, the...
JOPLIN, MO

