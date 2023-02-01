ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
Recent arrests highlight fentanyl ODs in Spokane County, up 1233%

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants. The fourth individual, Damian Plumley, 33, was arrested on a felony warrant for the sale and...
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%

Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
Spokane leaders say end is in sight for Camp Hope

Spokane leaders say the end is now in sight for Camp Hope. Two legal battles between local governments, the state, and residents have been resolved. The camp’s physical footprint is also shrinking as abandoned tents and belongings are cleared and people move into alternate housing options. According to a...
MUV Fitness relocating to 37th Avenue on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness on Regal Street is relocating to 37th Avenue in the South Hill area. According to Chris Bell with NAIBlack Commercial Real Estate Services in Spokane, MUV Fitness will be moving into a former Albertson's building on 37th Avenue. Bell says MUV Fitness has a long-term sublease for the space from Safeway.
