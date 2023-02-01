Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene hosting public hearing to discuss Coeur Terre development project
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A public hearing for a proposed annexation and development agreement on land on the western city limits of Coeur d'Alene is scheduled Tuesday to go before the City Council. A large crowd is expected, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls...
Spokane County Auditor, Vicky Dalton, announces retirement in 2026
SPOKANE, Wash. — After getting the Spokane County Auditor job in 1999, seven terms later, Vicky Dalton announced her retirement starting Dec. 31, 2026. When Dalton steps away from her longtime job, she will be 65 years old. Almost 25 years after becoming the county auditor, Dalton told Spokane...
Spokane Valley Council City awards $2 million fund toward Avista Stadium renovations
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley City Council unanimously approved a $2 million for Spokane Indians Avista Stadium renovations during a council meeting on Tuesday night. Spokane Valley will get the funds from its lodging tax fund. Washington state law states that local governments have to spend lodging tax...
KXLY
Despite decreasing numbers, local businesses still concerned with crime near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — There are 124 people left at Camp Hope. Within the past few months, people have been moving into housing or out of the camp altogether. There were over 600 people at Camp Hope this past summer.
Sandpoint City Beach Goose Hunt approved for November this year
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Following the first year of the Sandpoint City Beach goose hunt, the Sandpoint City Council has approved the hunt for its second year. Taking place in Dec. 2022, the second goose hunt will take place in the month of Nov. 2023. In 2022, over 100 people...
KXLY
ADHD medication is getting harder to find in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. -- If you've tried to get a refill on a generic Adderall prescription in the last few months, you may notice the ADHD drug has been hard to come by. Adderall shortages are happening all over the country. Local pharmacists are saying the shortage has been the worst they've seen in months.
Recent arrests highlight fentanyl ODs in Spokane County, up 1233%
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants. The fourth individual, Damian Plumley, 33, was arrested on a felony warrant for the sale and...
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
KXLY
Four people arrested in Spokane Valley, possible counterfeit fentanyl seized
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested four people Wednesday morning as part of a months-long fentanyl investigation. Spokane County SWAT and the Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit served a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street near South Bowdish Road around 6 a.m.
KREM
Suspect in 2021 murder of Spokane mother sentenced to 36 years behind bars
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 is intentionally not sharing the victims' last names to protect the child's privacy. A Spokane man who stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her young daughter in 2021 was sentenced to 36 years in prison Friday and 36 months in community custody after his release.
Kootenai County home-sharing program opening applications in February
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County residents in search of affordable housing will soon have a new resource to help them find it, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Online applications for HomeShare Kootenai County are set to open Feb. 10 at homesharekc.org.
Spokane Planned Parenthood wins lawsuit against 'The Church at Planned Parenthood'
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Planned Parenthood (SPP) has won its lawsuit against The Church at Planned Parenthood (TCAPP), as the Spokane Superior Court sided the SPP in December. The church was fined over $100,000. Following the settlement, both parties negotiated to settle all remaining claims and attorney's fees. It...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane leaders say end is in sight for Camp Hope
Spokane leaders say the end is now in sight for Camp Hope. Two legal battles between local governments, the state, and residents have been resolved. The camp’s physical footprint is also shrinking as abandoned tents and belongings are cleared and people move into alternate housing options. According to a...
Bronze U.S. Army Soldier statue to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — These boots were made for standing, and that’s just what they’ll do. Artist Terry Lee’s latest creation, a 6-foot-4-inch statue depicting a U.S. soldier, is expected to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene later this year, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Spokane officials testify at Senate Human Services Committee for Bill 5226
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, Spokane County Sheriff John Knowles, and Chief of Spokane Police Department Craig Meidl testified at the Senate for Human Services Committee hearing in support of Senate Bill (SB) 5226, which aims to refocus the Department of Corrections on public safety. SB...
MUV Fitness relocating to 37th Avenue on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness on Regal Street is relocating to 37th Avenue in the South Hill area. According to Chris Bell with NAIBlack Commercial Real Estate Services in Spokane, MUV Fitness will be moving into a former Albertson's building on 37th Avenue. Bell says MUV Fitness has a long-term sublease for the space from Safeway.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Practicing Law in Lewis County Without License Faces Felonies
A woman who was retained as counsel for a defendant in Lewis County Superior Court last year is now facing felony charges for unlawful practice of law. The woman, Malika M. Duke, 44, of Spokane, is accused of representing a Centralia man in a Lewis County Superior Court case despite not having an attorney license in Washington state.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley law enforcement identifies suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager’s...
KREM
No, a car handle was not covered with fentanyl at Walmart in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Fentanyl poisoning is a serious issue here in the Inland Northwest. Recently, viewers reached out about an online post that claimed a shopper in Airway Heights found the handle on their car laced with fentanyl. They wanted to know if it actually happened. We can...
