San Francisco Police Boosts Staffing for Chinese New Year Parade, Festivities
Crowds of people are expected to fill the streets of San Francisco to watch the Chinese New Year Parade on Saturday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and is set to begin at Market and Second Streets. According to SFMTA, the parade will then continue along Market to Geary, Powell, Post, Kearny to Columbus where it will disband between Pacific and Washington.
Bay Area Cities Seeking State Approval for Housing
The deadline has now passed for all Bay Area cities to submit a “housing element” to the state. The element is supposed to outline specifically how each city will add mandated housing over the next eight years. California’s department of housing and community development is in charge of...
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
San Francisco Group Aims to End Open-Air Drug Markets in City
A new movement has been launched in San Francisco, one aimed at removing open-air drug markets from city streets. It’s called Together SF Action, and it announced its strategy, on front of a packed house in the Mission District. It was standing room only for the launch event Wednesday...
Bay Area Residents Keep Watchful Eye on Soil During Latest Round of Rain
Soil across the Bay Area reached maximum saturation earlier this year, and many people fear it won't take much more rain to cause another round of problems. On Alvarado Road in the Oakland Hills, a hillside went sliding during the powerful storms a few weeks ago. In the past week, the property owner has been working to shore it up.
San Francisco Synagogue to Assess Security After Man Fires Blanks Inside
A San Francisco synagogue is making changes after a man with a gun walked in earlier this week and fired what turned out to be blanks in the middle of a crowd. As of Friday, police and the FBI were still searching for the man behind the incident at the Schneerson Center in the city's Richmond District.
More Owners Come Forward, Speak About Experience With Trainer in Missing Palo Alto Dog Case
There’s some new developments in the bizarre case of a missing German shepherd in Palo Alto that NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported. The dog's owners maintain the trainer they hired never returned their beloved dog and instead, gave them a different dog. Now, there are new...
Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres
NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
Rain Returns to Bay Area With Quick Moving System
Rain returned to the Bay Area early Friday morning, with some heavy downpours in the North Bay and San Francisco, according to weather reports. The quick moving storm arrived in the early morning hours over the North Bay first and was expected to make its way south toward San Jose.
San Jose Couple Turn Pandemic Hobby Into Full-Time Mission Rescuing Dogs
For everything that COVID-19 subtracted from the world, it added one thing to Daniel and Rachel Martinez’s life: time. When the San Jose couple both found themselves without work during the pandemic, they chose to fill their newly-found free time with one of their favorite passions: helping dogs in need.
Tree Down Along SB I-280 in San Bruno
A tree came down along southbound Interstate 280 near Crystal Springs Reservoir in San Bruno Saturday, officials say. The incident caused a sigalert on the freeway and a partial shut down of the lane that's blocked. It caused a major traffic backup. Caltrans said it will take them a few...
Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland
A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Two Hurt in Cable Car Crash in San Francisco
Police are investigating a crash between a cable car and another vehicle in San Francisco Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Washington and Hyde in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Officials said that two Muni drivers on board were hurt. But they are expected to be OK. Video...
Boy Struck by Car in Santa Rosa Crosswalk Remains in Serious Condition
A 13-year-old boy struck by a car in a crosswalk in Santa Rosa last month remains hospitalized with critical injuries and friends of his family have started a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his medical bills. As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign had collected more than $61,000. Atticus Pearson...
‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million
Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
Hundreds of Los Gatos Residents Don't Have Water Service. Here's Why
Nearly 500 people who live in the upscale Aldecroft Heights neighborhood in the Santa Cruz mountains have been without water since last weekend. The problem is due to a leak the Aldecroft Heights Water District is having trouble locating. NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa has more on how residents are...
Fire Damages 4 Businesses at Palo Alto Strip Mall
A fire erupted overnight Thursday at a strip mall in Palo Alto, damaging at least four businesses, according to fire officials. At about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue on reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found heavy flames coming from a strip mall.
Brentwood Basketball Star Selected to McDonald's All-American Team
An East Bay basketball player is looking to shine on the national stage. Brentwood's Amanda Muse has been selected to play in the McDonald's All-American game. Anthony Flores has more in the video report above.
