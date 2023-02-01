Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Dante scores 18, Oregon holds off Arizona St. for 75-70 win
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — N'Faly Dante scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 15 points and Oregon blew most of a 12-point lead before beating Arizona State 75-70 Saturday night. Will Richardson added 14 points for Oregon.
Post Register
Johnson has 23, Bellarmine beats Jacksonville State 71-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ben Johnson scored 23 points as Bellarmine beat Jacksonville State 71-64 on Saturday night. Johnson finished 7 of 10 from 3-point range for the Knights (11-14, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Garrett Tipton scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Peter Suder was 4 of 8 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.
Post Register
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes gets back to work for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes strolled through Arrowhead Stadium without any issues with his injured right ankle on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expects to practice fully in the next 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl. Mahomes sprained the ankle during the divisional...
Post Register
Bamba, Rivers, Suggs all suspended after Magic-Wolves dustup
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Orlando's Mo Bamba for four games and Minnesota's Austin Rivers for three games for their roles in an on-court altercation on Friday night. Jalen Suggs of the Magic will miss one game, the league said, for escalating the incident.
Post Register
Antetokounmpo has triple-double; Bucks win 7th straight
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Miami Heat 123-115 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. “You kind of know what to expect from the Miami team," Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve played...
Post Register
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 42 as Thunder blow out Rockets
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder took what coach Mark Daigneault called a "bloodthirsty mentality" into Saturday's rematch with the Houston Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help the Thunder blow out Houston 153-121.
Post Register
Curry injures left leg leading Warriors over Mavs 119-113
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry went down and the Golden Warriors once again had to fight like crazy to close out a game. Curry had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds before injuring his left leg defending a drive late in the third quarter, and the defending NBA champions defeated Dallas 119-113 on Saturday night and the undermanned Mavericks team was missing injured star Luka Doncic.
Post Register
Nuggets beat Hawks 128-108, tie Boston for NBA's best record
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points, Nikola Jokic had his 18th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets won their third straight game, beating the Atlanta Hawks 128-108 on Saturday night. Jokic finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists and recorded the...
Post Register
Thomas helps Nets rally from 23 down to beat Wizards 125-123
NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench and the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night. Edmond Sumner also set a personal best with 29 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points...
Post Register
Josh Jacobs expects to begin talks with Raiders next week
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards this season, said he expects to begin speaking with Las Vegas Raiders management next week about a possible new contract. He could become a free agent after the Raiders declined last April to exercise his fifth-year...
Comments / 0