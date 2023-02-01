ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmerville, LA

Three female juveniles lead Farmerville Police Department on high speed chase with stolen car; arrested

By Aysha Decuir
 4 days ago

FARMERVILLE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Sunday, January 30th, 2023, the Farmerville Police Department was notified about a vehicle that was stolen from the Eastside Hills Apartments around 12:40 AM.

The owner of the vehicle informed authorities that she left the car running while she went inside her apartment. While she was inside the apartment, unidentified individuals stole her vehicle and left the scene.

Shortly after the suspects left the apartment, authorities saw the car on Hickory Street in Farmerville. When a traffic stop was attempted by police, the driver of the vehicle fled.

The Farmerville Police Department, in collaboration with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, went on a high-speed pursuit of the car until it reached inside the city limits of Bernice. Eventually the driver was forced to stop on a dead-end street.

The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car on foot and were found not long after by authorities. The suspects that were brought into custody were 15, 16, and 17-year-old female juveniles.

The female juveniles received the following charges:

  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle
  • Aggravated Flight from an Officer
  • Resisting an Officer
  • Misdemeanor Theft

As a result, the 15- and 16-year-old females were booked into Green Oaks Detention Center with a continued custody hearing scheduled. The 17-year-old juvenile was booked and released to a guardian.

