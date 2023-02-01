ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 People Robbed in Loop Parking Garages in Recent Days

Chicago police say that two people have been robbed in parking garages in the Loop in recent days. According to authorities, a suspect has approached victims in two parking garages in the last 10 days, implied that they have a weapon, and then robbed the victims. The suspect then flees...
CHICAGO, IL
Delivery Driver Targeted in Recent Humboldt Park Robbery

As data from Chicago police shows a rise in robberies both citywide and in Humboldt Park, food delivery workers have been the targets of some recently reported robberies. Police said a man was delivering food Thursday night in the 3600 block of West Iowa Street in Humboldt Park when he was robbed and shot.
CHICAGO, IL
Man Shot and Killed While Sitting in Car in Austin

A man has died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in his car in Austin on the West Side. The man, 41, was in his vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
CHICAGO, IL
Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska

A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
CHICAGO, IL
1 Killed in Fire at Palatine Condo Building

One person was killed Saturday morning in a fire at a condo building in suburban Palatine, according to local fire officials. Officials said firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at a building at 245 North Smith Street at approximately 6:37 a.m. and observed smoke and flames coming out of the second floor of the building.
PALATINE, IL
