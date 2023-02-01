Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and barJennifer GeerChicago, IL
People Are Surprised To Know That There Is A Secret McDonald's Menu That Is Only Available In One State In The US!Minha D.Chicago, IL
Related
CPD Officers Caught on Video Attacking Man in Holding Cell Each Have Records of Alleged Misconduct
Two Chicago cops seen pummeling and subduing a man in a holding cell in newly released surveillance footage each have lengthy disciplinary misconduct records, according to a review of investigatory files. Officer Enrique Delgado Fernandez and Sgt. Jerald Williams have both served suspensions in connection to the beating of Damien...
2 People Robbed in Loop Parking Garages in Recent Days
Chicago police say that two people have been robbed in parking garages in the Loop in recent days. According to authorities, a suspect has approached victims in two parking garages in the last 10 days, implied that they have a weapon, and then robbed the victims. The suspect then flees...
Delivery Driver Targeted in Recent Humboldt Park Robbery
As data from Chicago police shows a rise in robberies both citywide and in Humboldt Park, food delivery workers have been the targets of some recently reported robberies. Police said a man was delivering food Thursday night in the 3600 block of West Iowa Street in Humboldt Park when he was robbed and shot.
Horrifying Details Revealed in Court After Chicago Woman Accused of Hiding Mother's Body in Freezer
Details were revealed in court Wednesday in the case of a 70-year-old woman accused of hiding her mother's body in a freezer, with prosecutors revealing the body has been concealed for nearly two years. According to a bond court proffer, 96-year-old Regina Michalski died at home on March 4, 2021,...
1 Person Dead, at Least 7 Others Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings
One person has died and at least seven others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police say. A fatal shooting was reported in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. Officials say a 41-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the...
Man Shot and Killed While Sitting in Car in Austin
A man has died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in his car in Austin on the West Side. The man, 41, was in his vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
Family Pushes for Answers in Fatal Shooting of Baker Known For Helping Humboldt Park Community
A Chicago family is desperately seeking answers in the Humboldt Park shooting death of a beloved father who was known for putting others before himself. Loved ones and friends have described Ruben Olivares as an exceptional person - someone who was a constant, positive force in the community. "This one...
Here Are the 9 Chicago Mayoral Candidates Who Will Appear on Your Ballot
With early voting already underway and Election Day just weeks away, voters are preparing to head to the polls to cast their ballots for one of nine Chicago mayoral candidates. The list is lengthy and the race is competitive, but for those looking for more on each of the candidates,...
4 Injured When Car Collides With CTA Bus, Causing it to Slam Into Roseland Business
Four people sustained injuries Friday when a car collided with a CTA bus, causing the bus to crash into a building in the city's Roseland neighborhood, according to authorities. The incident was reported at around 6:30 p.m. near East 111th Street and South Michigan Avenue. According to a tweet from...
NBC Chicago
Fire Erupts at Chase Bank in Bloomingdale After Vehicle Crashes Into Building
An SUV crashed into a Chase Bank location in suburban Bloomingdale Friday evening, leading to a massive fire, video from the scene showed. Footage obtained by an NBC 5 viewer showed flames and smoke pouring out of the Chase Bank, 136 E. Lake St. at around 6 p.m. In a...
An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election
The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
How Many Mayoral Runoff Elections Have Been Held in Chicago?
With the 2023 Chicago mayoral election just weeks away, voters heading to the polls will have nine candidates to choose from in what is widely expected to be the first of two rounds to this year's election. Beginning with the 1999 Chicago municipal elections, a runoff format was introduced. Under...
Engine Problems Force Chicago Flight to Vegas to Land in Nebraska
A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
Chicago's Northwest Side Community Rallies Around 8-Year-Old Girl Battling Cancer
As 8-year-old Molly Morris battles stage four cancer, support around Chicago's Northwest Side is growing for her and her family. This weekend, several businesses on near Molly's neighborhood will hold fundraisers to benefit her family. “It makes all of us just feel amazed,” family friend Debbie Ingargiola said. “It’s just...
1 Killed in Fire at Palatine Condo Building
One person was killed Saturday morning in a fire at a condo building in suburban Palatine, according to local fire officials. Officials said firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at a building at 245 North Smith Street at approximately 6:37 a.m. and observed smoke and flames coming out of the second floor of the building.
Suburban Park District Cancels Cooking Class Focused on Transatlantic Slave Trade Following Backlash
The Park District of Oak Park won't offer a summer program that would have allowed participants to "cook and investigate the history and flavors of the transatlantic slave trade" in response to complaints that the offering was racially insensitive and offensive. The class, entitled the "Transatlantic Slave Trade," was among...
Check Your Tickets: 2 Powerball Tickets Worth $50,000 Each Sold in Illinois
They didn't hit the grand Powerball prize, but two Illinois winners are each waking up $50,000 richer. According to the Illinois Lottery, two lucky Illinois players won big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after matching four numbers and the Powerball to win a cool $50,000 each. While one winning ticket was...
Illinois Holocaust Museum's New Exhibition, ‘The Negro Motorist Green Book' Is Now Open
K. Patrick Yarbrough still has a copy of his family’s Green Book. “In the 60s, things had changed a great deal and then they hadn’t changed a great deal,” Yarbrough said. He has vivid childhood memories of traveling to the south and seeing a big scary sign.
Discovering Chicago's Black Heritage by Exploring the Music That Defined It
The musical score of the Chicago PBS documentary, "DuSable to Obama: Chicago’s Black Metropolis," was written by Orbert Davis, co-founder and artistic director of the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic. “Most of the film was edited to the music,” says Davis, which is highly unusual. Usually it’s the other way around,...
New Prediction Offers Look at Spring 2023 Forecast for Chicago Area
With bitter temps descending on the Chicago area and the local groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter, many are likely dreaming of spring -- but what will this spring look like?. A new prediction is out and, if it holds true, there's some good news in store for the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0