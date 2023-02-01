Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sectional First Round=
Class 4A=
1. Lake Central=
Hammond Central 57, Hammond Morton 55
2. Lowell=
Hobart 57, Kankakee Valley 46
3. Plymouth=
S. Bend Washington 85, Mishawaka 51
4. Concord=
Northridge 59, Penn 52
Warsaw 61, Concord 21
5. DeKalb=
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 38
DeKalb 58, Ft. Wayne North 33
6. Huntington North=
Homestead 46, Columbia City 45
New Haven 56, Ft. Wayne South 52
7. Lafayette Jeff=
Kokomo 31, McCutcheon 22
Logansport 55, Marion 17
8. Noblesville=
Fishers 63, Carmel 43
Zionsville 45, Westfield 31
9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)=
Pendleton Hts. 57, Greenfield 20
10. Lawrence Central=
Lawrence North 44, Indpls N. Central 38
11. Southport=
Indpls Ben Davis 70, Southport 48
12. Terre Haute South=
Plainfield 51, Terre Haute North 38
13. Bloomington South=
Center Grove 56, Greenwood 26
Mooresville 50, Bloomington South 49
14. Shelbyville=
Columbus East 60, E. Central 50
Franklin 48, Columbus North 45
Class 3A=
17. Griffith=
Boone Grove 54, Griffith 21
18. Bremen=
Bremen 34, Rochester 21
Glenn 35, Culver Academy 27
19. Mishawaka Marian=
Mishawaka Marian 49, Jimtown 38
20. Fairfield=
NorthWood 50, Wawasee 42
21. Ft. Wayne Concordia=
Heritage 48, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37
22. Benton Central=
Twin Lakes 76, N. Montgomery 23
23. Norwell=
Peru 44, Maconaquah 42
24. Hamilton Heights=
Jay Co. 68, Centerville 14
25. Lebanon=
Lebanon 47, Western Boone 36
26. Owen Valley=
Brown Co. 66, S. Vermillion 15
27. Indpls Brebeuf=
Heritage Christian 60, Indpls Herron 27
Indpls Chatard 45, Guerin Catholic 43, OT
28. Speedway=
Indpls Washington 42, Christel House Manual 24
Speedway 41, Beech Grove 29
29. Rushville=
Connersville 52, S. Dearborn 45
30. Corydon=
Corydon 58, Charlestown 39
Madison 52, Salem 29
Class 2A=
33. Andrean=
N. Newton 47, Lighthouse CPA 5
Whiting 52, Gary 21st Century 33
34. N. Judson=
LaVille 56, N. Judson 43
S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Hebron 25
35. Central Noble=
Central Noble 54, Prairie Hts. 34
Westview 36, Churubusco 35
36. Cass=
Pioneer 58, Wabash 57
37. Bluffton=
Bluffton 49, Manchester 35
S. Adams 61, Whitko 42
38. Lafayette Catholic=
Carroll (Flora) 69, Covington 30
Seeger 50, Delphi 48
39. Blackford=
Eastbrook 50, Madison-Grant 18
40. Wapahani=
Lapel 49, Wapahani 43
41. Hagerstown=
Northeastern 51, Hagerstown 24
42. Triton Central=
Eastern Hancock 49, Triton Central 44
44. Greencastle=
Greencastle 55, Southmont 39
45. Switzerland Co.=
S. Ripley 41, N. Decatur 35
46. Austin=
Providence 56, Eastern (Pekin) 39
Class 1A=
49. Kouts=
Tri-Township 53, Hammond Science and Tech 15
Washington Twp. 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 31
50. Culver=
Michigan City Marquette 67, Oregon-Davis 49
51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk=
Lakewood Park 49, Hamilton 13
52. Tri-County=
N. White 56, W. Central 38
Tri-County 63, Frontier 34
53. Southern Wells=
Southwood 72, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 31
54. Attica=
Faith Christian 65, Clinton Central 56, OT
Fountain Central 40, N. Vermillion 32
56. Randolph Southern=
Randolph Southern 62, Cambridge City 23
Tri 61, Union City 45
57. Bloomfield=
N. Central (Farmersburg) 45, Shakamak 40, OT
59. Eminence=
Greenwood Christian 53, Indpls Tindley 41
60. Southwestern (Shelby)=
Jac-Cen-Del 64, Waldron 19
62. Rising Sun=
Rising Sun 62, Medora 19
Trinity Lutheran 51, Madison Shawe 38
63. Springs Valley=
Vincennes Rivet 35, Loogootee 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Evansville Central vs. Castle, ppd.
Evansville Harrison vs. Jasper, ppd.
Evansville Mater Dei vs. Boonville, ppd.
Jennings Co. vs. Bedford N. Lawrence, ppd.
Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Evansville Memorial, ppd.
N. Daviess vs. Paoli, ppd.
N. Posey vs. Forest Park, ppd.
Princeton vs. Pike Central, ppd.
S. Central (Elizabeth) vs. W. Washington, ppd.
Southridge vs. Heritage Hills, ppd.
Vincennes (South Knox— vs. Sullivan, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
