Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional First Round=

Class 4A=

1. Lake Central=

Hammond Central 57, Hammond Morton 55

2. Lowell=

Hobart 57, Kankakee Valley 46

3. Plymouth=

S. Bend Washington 85, Mishawaka 51

4. Concord=

Northridge 59, Penn 52

Warsaw 61, Concord 21

5. DeKalb=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 38

DeKalb 58, Ft. Wayne North 33

6. Huntington North=

Homestead 46, Columbia City 45

New Haven 56, Ft. Wayne South 52

7. Lafayette Jeff=

Kokomo 31, McCutcheon 22

Logansport 55, Marion 17

8. Noblesville=

Fishers 63, Carmel 43

Zionsville 45, Westfield 31

9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)=

Pendleton Hts. 57, Greenfield 20

10. Lawrence Central=

Lawrence North 44, Indpls N. Central 38

11. Southport=

Indpls Ben Davis 70, Southport 48

12. Terre Haute South=

Plainfield 51, Terre Haute North 38

13. Bloomington South=

Center Grove 56, Greenwood 26

Mooresville 50, Bloomington South 49

14. Shelbyville=

Columbus East 60, E. Central 50

Franklin 48, Columbus North 45

Class 3A=

17. Griffith=

Boone Grove 54, Griffith 21

18. Bremen=

Bremen 34, Rochester 21

Glenn 35, Culver Academy 27

19. Mishawaka Marian=

Mishawaka Marian 49, Jimtown 38

20. Fairfield=

NorthWood 50, Wawasee 42

21. Ft. Wayne Concordia=

Heritage 48, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37

22. Benton Central=

Twin Lakes 76, N. Montgomery 23

23. Norwell=

Peru 44, Maconaquah 42

24. Hamilton Heights=

Jay Co. 68, Centerville 14

25. Lebanon=

Lebanon 47, Western Boone 36

26. Owen Valley=

Brown Co. 66, S. Vermillion 15

27. Indpls Brebeuf=

Heritage Christian 60, Indpls Herron 27

Indpls Chatard 45, Guerin Catholic 43, OT

28. Speedway=

Indpls Washington 42, Christel House Manual 24

Speedway 41, Beech Grove 29

29. Rushville=

Connersville 52, S. Dearborn 45

30. Corydon=

Corydon 58, Charlestown 39

Madison 52, Salem 29

Class 2A=

33. Andrean=

N. Newton 47, Lighthouse CPA 5

Whiting 52, Gary 21st Century 33

34. N. Judson=

LaVille 56, N. Judson 43

S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Hebron 25

35. Central Noble=

Central Noble 54, Prairie Hts. 34

Westview 36, Churubusco 35

36. Cass=

Pioneer 58, Wabash 57

37. Bluffton=

Bluffton 49, Manchester 35

S. Adams 61, Whitko 42

38. Lafayette Catholic=

Carroll (Flora) 69, Covington 30

Seeger 50, Delphi 48

39. Blackford=

Eastbrook 50, Madison-Grant 18

40. Wapahani=

Lapel 49, Wapahani 43

41. Hagerstown=

Northeastern 51, Hagerstown 24

42. Triton Central=

Eastern Hancock 49, Triton Central 44

44. Greencastle=

Greencastle 55, Southmont 39

45. Switzerland Co.=

S. Ripley 41, N. Decatur 35

46. Austin=

Providence 56, Eastern (Pekin) 39

Class 1A=

49. Kouts=

Tri-Township 53, Hammond Science and Tech 15

Washington Twp. 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 31

50. Culver=

Michigan City Marquette 67, Oregon-Davis 49

51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk=

Lakewood Park 49, Hamilton 13

52. Tri-County=

N. White 56, W. Central 38

Tri-County 63, Frontier 34

53. Southern Wells=

Southwood 72, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 31

54. Attica=

Faith Christian 65, Clinton Central 56, OT

Fountain Central 40, N. Vermillion 32

56. Randolph Southern=

Randolph Southern 62, Cambridge City 23

Tri 61, Union City 45

57. Bloomfield=

N. Central (Farmersburg) 45, Shakamak 40, OT

59. Eminence=

Greenwood Christian 53, Indpls Tindley 41

60. Southwestern (Shelby)=

Jac-Cen-Del 64, Waldron 19

62. Rising Sun=

Rising Sun 62, Medora 19

Trinity Lutheran 51, Madison Shawe 38

63. Springs Valley=

Vincennes Rivet 35, Loogootee 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Evansville Central vs. Castle, ppd.

Evansville Harrison vs. Jasper, ppd.

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Boonville, ppd.

Jennings Co. vs. Bedford N. Lawrence, ppd.

Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Evansville Memorial, ppd.

N. Daviess vs. Paoli, ppd.

N. Posey vs. Forest Park, ppd.

Princeton vs. Pike Central, ppd.

S. Central (Elizabeth) vs. W. Washington, ppd.

Southridge vs. Heritage Hills, ppd.

Vincennes (South Knox— vs. Sullivan, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

