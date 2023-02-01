ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington Memorial 28, Mount St. Joseph Academy 21

Blue Mountain Union 52, Williamstown 43

Champlain Valley Union 68, Rice Memorial 28

Danville 55, Northfield 29

Essex 44, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 39

Fair Haven Union 53, Woodstock Union 10

Harwood Union 43, Oxbow Union 25

Hazen Union def. Twinfield Union, forfeit

Lake Region Union 42, Randolph Union 23

Leland & Gray Union 53, Green Mountain Union 45

Long Trail 43, Mill River Union 16

Lyndon Institute 53, Lamoille Union 45

Richford 65, Stowe 35

South Burlington 50, Mount Mansfield Union 30

Spaulding 44, Thetford Academy 32

St. Johnsbury Academy 49, Burlington 27

U-32 46, Montpelier 45

Windsor 53, Springfield 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

iBerkshires.com

Hudson's 18 Lift Taconic to Road Win

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Alex Hudson scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Taconic girls basketball team to a 44-29 win over West Springfield. Hudson knocked down five 3-pointers, including four triples in the first half. Brenna McNeice scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and passed out three assists.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah Boys Down Mount Anthony

DALTON, Mass. – Pat McLaughlin scored 33 points Wednesday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 90-58 win over Mount Anthony. Twelve of his points came in the first quarter, when Wahconah jumped out to a 29-16 lead. Brody Calvert scored 25 for Wahconah, which got 12...
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Gamberoni Leads Wahconah Past Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. – Olivia Gamberoni scored 24 points Tuesday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to an 82-41 win over Holyoke. Wahconah put the game away in the second quarter, when it outscored the hosts, 31-9, to take a 48-17 lead into the locker room at half-time. Gamberoni...
HOLYOKE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lesure Leads Hoosac Valley Past Monson

MONSON, Mass. – Ashlyn Lesure scored 15 points Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 47-40 win over Monson. Taylor Garabedian scored 14, and Gabby Billetz scored 10 for the Hurricanes. Billetz scored five points, including 3-for-4 shooting at the foul line, in the fourth...
MONSON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mazza, McCann Tech Come Back to Beat Westfield Tech

WESTFIELD, Mass. – Walter Mazza scored 16 points, and Jacob Howland scored 13 Wednesday to lead the McCann Tech boys basketball team to a 48-47 come-from-behind win over Westfield Tech. “We went down big in the first half but played a great second half,” McCann Tech coach Chris Bullett...
WESTFIELD, MA
Spectator dies after melee at middle school basketball game

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — A brawl broke out among spectators at a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont, and a 60-year-old man who participated in the fight died, police said. State troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a large fight involving spectators during a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The fight ended before troopers arrived, and many of the participants had left. Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, sought medical attention, police said. He was taken by ambulance to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he was pronounced dead. Jay Nichols, the executive director of The Vermont Principals’ Association, said in a statement that the group, which oversees school sports in the state, had no information about the event beyond what the authorities provided.
ALBURGH, VT
