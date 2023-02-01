Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to midnight PST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest on the desert slopes of the mountains.
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest on the desert slopes of the mountains.
Air Quality Alert issued for Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM WINDBLOWN DUST The South Coast AQMD has issued an air quality alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust. The air quality alert is in effect 10 AM Sunday through Midnight on Sunday evening. In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity. Run your air conditioner or an air purifier. If temperatures allow, avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air. Exposure to high particle pollution levels can cause serious health problems, including asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms, and increased risk of respiratory infections. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Children, older adults, and people with respiratory or heart disease should avoid prolonged exposure and strenuous activities when particle pollution levels are high. To help minimize outdoor particulate levels: * Carpool, telecommute, reduce trips, or take public transportation * Slow down if driving on dirt roads * Stabilize loose soils Levels of particulate matter can vary hour by hour and by location depending on wind conditions. To view current and forecasted air quality levels, visit the South Coast Air Quality Management District website at aqmd.gov or download the mobile app at www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp. Additional details for this air quality alert may be available at www.aqmd.gov/advisory.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 15:41:00 Expires: 2023-02-08 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Similar to today, rip risk may briefly decrease to moderate Wednesday, however, building east swell through the weekend will likely prolong the high risk of rip currents.
