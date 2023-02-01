ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Williams scores 26, No. 20 Oklahoma women beat TCU 101-78

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGC0b_0kY9E54p00

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 11 of her 26 points in the first half to help No. 20 Oklahoma roll past TCU 101-78 on Tuesday night and snap a two-game skid.

Williams was 3 of 4 from the floor with a 3-pointer in the first half and made all four of her free throws as the Sooners shot 55% while building a 51-43 halftime lead. Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa added nine points apiece for Oklahoma in the first half.

Oklahoma (17-4, 7-3 Big 12) opened the second half with a 7-0 run and cruised from there, finishing with 50 points in the paint and 16 points off 13 TCU turnovers. Williams finished 9 of 12 from the floor with six rebounds and four assists.

Robertson, who broke the NCAA career 3-point record in the Sooners’ 86-78 loss to then-No. 18 Iowa State on Saturday, had four 3-pointers against TCU and finished with 18 points. She has made a 3-pointer in a conference record 63 straight games and is the only woman to make 500 career 3s (507).

Llanusa and Skylar Vann added 14 points each for the Sooners.

Tomi Taiwo scored 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting with five 3-pointers to lead TCU (6-15, 0-10), which entered having won three of the last four meetings in Norman.

Oklahoma hosts West Virginia while TCU is at home against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Stevenson scores 34, West Virginia routs Oklahoma 93-61

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson topped his week-old career high by putting up 34 points as West Virginia routed Oklahoma 93-61 on Saturday night. The Mountaineers snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners, taking control early and pulling away late. West Virginia held a 26-point lead at halftime. Oklahoma used a 9-0 run in the second half to get the deficit down to 20 points, but no closer. Stevenson scored 23 points in the first half and tied his career-high, 31 set just a week earlier in a win over No. 25 Auburn, four minutes into the second half on his sixth 3-pointer of the game. After a five-minute breather, he returned to add a free throw and a layup to set his personal best mark. Tanner Groves, who averages better than 10 points per game for Oklahoma, got into early foul trouble and spent much of the first half on the bench. He collected a third foul early in the second half and fouled out after 11 minutes with just two points. The Sooners were just 22 of 59 from the field (37.3%) as a team, including 5 of 21 from distance.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Noble WR Brandon Harper signs with Oklahoma as preferred walk-on

NORMAN, Okla. — For quite some time, it seems, Brandon Harper was waiting on one thing. That one thing finally came back in the middle of December. Oklahoma offered the star Noble wide receiver a preferred walk-on spot. Harper seized the spot. And he made it all official Thursday, signing at his high school with family and friends all surrounding him.
NORMAN, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal

PIEDMONT, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school sophomore is the second athlete in the state to sign a NIL deal. Piedmont High School softball player Taybor Moss recently signed with Northern California based company Moore Bats. Moss was a customer of the company that produces custom wood bats and...
PIEDMONT, OK
The Associated Press

Curry injures left leg leading Warriors over Mavs 119-113

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry went down and the Golden Warriors once again had to fight like crazy to close out a game. Curry had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds before injuring his left leg defending a drive late in the third quarter, and the defending NBA champions defeated Dallas 119-113 on Saturday night and the undermanned Mavericks team was missing injured star Luka Doncic.
DALLAS, TX
KOCO

Oklahoma City Spark release schedule for inaugural 2023 season

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City's new professional sports franchise just released its schedule for its inaugural season in 2023. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The Oklahoma City Spark open the season with back-to-back series at home against the Vipers and Pride. The Spark will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405business.com

Industry Players: Dekoven Riggins & Marcus Brown

Dekoven Riggins and Marcus Brown are working to restore one of the landmarks of film in Oklahoma: the Jewel Theater. The theater was one of three Black-owned theaters in Oklahoma City, originally opened in the late 1920s and was a staple of the bustling Black-owned business community along Fourth and Second streets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
Larry E Lambert

The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is Missed

Myself, my wife, and our two young sons lived in Tecumseh, Okla. during the 90s. Money wasn't plentiful. I worked as a janitor for the state of Oklahoma at a local juvenile dentation center and my wife worked at her brother's foundry. I would also occasionally sell some bits of humor to supplement our income. The Kennedys of the plains we were not. But we would still manage to go out on the town.
SHAWNEE, OK
OnlyInYourState

Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma

If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Oklahoma

TULSA and OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of two memory care communities totaling 54 units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Built in 2015 and 2016, the communities were fully stabilized in 2018 and 2019, were resilient through the pandemic and sharply rebounded to near 100 percent occupancies at the time of marketing in mid-2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
1600kush.com

Father gets prison for abusing his children

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 35-year-old Mulhall man, who avoided a jury trial this week by admitting he abused three of his children when the family lived in Stillwater between 2015 and 2018, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by four years of probation by District Judge Phillip Corley as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution approved last week.
STILLWATER, OK
hughescountytribune.com

Celebrating The life and Legacy of

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy