San Francisco, CA

Mestiza Is Bringing Mexipino Fare to South Beach

By Elise McCorkle
 4 days ago

According to a pending beer and wine license application, Mestiza , the eatery where “Mexican and Asian flavors [met] in street-food style” that closed in 2020, is reopening in San Francisco. The restaurant is coming to 214 Townsend Street in South Beach, near established restaurants such as Alexander’s Steakhouse, Rooftop 25, and Saison.

Before shuttering due to COVID-19, Mestiza was located at 595 Bryant Street. The food menu boasted cold plates, small plates, tacos, burritos, and “mestiza bowls,” ranging from crispy noodle shrimp salad to adobo empanadas to pescado al pastor tacos. To drink, patrons could enjoy a beer on draft or a glass of wine. Brunch options were also available.

In the meantime, the business has been accepting catering orders for taco parties, burrito platters, and enchilada trays.

Owner Deanna Sison confirmed the address with What Now San Francisco , but she was reluctant to provide additional information at this time.

Photo: Official


