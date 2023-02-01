Fitch completes season-sweep of Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch topped Boardman 52-42 in All-American Conference boys high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

Demarr Clark led the Spartans with 12 points, while Brady DePietro added 11 points in the setback.

Fitch’s Marcel Finkley led all scorers with a game-high 21 points. Gianni Maley also reached double-figures with 13, while Deshawn Vaughn finished with 10.

With the win, Austintown Fitch improves to 10-7 overall on the season, and 4-2 in AAC action. The Falcons return to action on Friday night on the road at Warren Harding.

Boardman drops to 6-11, and 1-5 in AAC play. The Spartans visit Canfield on Friday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.