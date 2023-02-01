Read full article on original website
Tucktaway Oceanside and 98th St. & Coastal Highway in the Plaza Condo Condo Complex is a gem called the Jungle Bar and Restaurant. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Lee Burroughs, this full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor accommodations is a must visit when you are in Ocean City, Maryland. The Jungle Bar and restaurant is one the best restaurants of Ocean City serving the best crab cakes and its signature crab mountain entrée that you will find nowhere else on the eastern shore.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – February 3, 2023
An aerial view of the area between 12th to 15th streets reveals the less developed Ocean City of the mid-1960s. The beginning of Motel Row with the departed Sea Scape and Santa Maria motels can be seen in the upper left corner with two of the town’s iconic hotels – Harrison Hall and the original Commander (1930-1997) to the south on the Boardwalk. The Beach Plaza, the future site of the proposed Margaritaville development, is on the oceanfront at 13th Street. In the center of the picture The Royal Palm Townhouse complex covers an entire square block while below and to its right sits the ill-fated Beachcomber Apartments, the scene of a tragic fire in 1988.
Cape Gazette
The difference between head boats and charter boats
I had a reader ask me to explain the difference between charter and head boats, and what he could expect to catch from each. He moved here from an area where such things were not available and had no idea how they operated. I suspect he is not alone, so I will try to explain the difference between the two and the type of fish each may target.
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)
Seafood is big on Delmarva, and there are so many local restaurants that specialize in serving it. Here's where you can get your fix if you don't want to go to Ocean City.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
WBOC
Deep Discounts on Marine Memorabilia in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - When you walk through the front door of the Sea Shell Shop on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, you're greeted by trinkets on the half shell. The shop has been using large clamshells for years to showcase much of the shore-themed merchandise at the store. But now many of these shells carry their own price tags.
Big Fish Restaurant Group to Take Over Hammerheads Dockside in Rehoboth Beach
The team behind such concepts as Salt Air, Stingray, Sazio, and Taco Grande, was awarded a contract from the state of Delaware for the space, which sits in an official state park.
WBOC
Business Owners Express Concerns Route 54 Bridge Replacement
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. --On Monday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDot) presented a plan and timeline for the replacement of the Route 54 bridge in Fenwick Island. According to DelDot, construction for the project will begin in Fall 2024. The construction will occur in phases with one half of the bridge being worked on at a time to keep traffic moving. According to DelDot's C.R. McLeod, the construction will mostly be done outside of the busy summer months.
Cape Gazette
White Creek dredging project underway
Dredging the waters in the Inland Bays is a much-debated topic. Lack of dredging of the channels has led to habitat degradation and navigation issues, especially during times of low tides. Sussex County Council has entered the effort to get more dredging completed by approving a memorandum of understanding with...
Jersey Mike's to open Milford location
Jersey Mike’s, famous for their authentic Northeast-style sub sandwiches, has officially announced they will open a restaurant in the Milford Square Shopping Center at 641 North Dupont Boulevard, in the former Kent Pharmacy location. The franchise is owned by Anthony Tignola and Andrew Heymann. Anthony’s wife, Jess, and Andrew’s wife, Amanda, will also be involved in the operation of the ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Second Block Hospitality Group opening Bodhi Kitchen
For the second straight year, Second Block Hospitality Group is opening a new restaurant in an old building in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Last year, it was Drift in a 130-year-old beach cottage on Baltimore Avenue. This year, it’s going to be Bodhi Kitchen on North First Street, in the space that has been a number of restaurants over the years, but was most recently Square One. Second Block Hospitality Group comprises The Pines owners Bob Suppies, Tyler Townsend, David Gonce and Chef Lion Gardner.
Cape Gazette
Tiki Jac’s Street Eats & Brews now open in Rehoboth Beach
Tiki Jac’s Street Eats & Brews, 71 Rehoboth Ave., is open 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days a week. For more information, call 302-493-3387 or email tikijacs@gmail.com.
WBOC
The County Seat of Worcester County Will Soon be Under Several Watchful Eyes
SNOW HILL, Md. -- Ten security cameras will soon be put up in some of the busier spots around town. The riverfront, parks, and a few areas of downtown will be the home for the new surveillance equipment. The goal is improving safety, but Mary Chambers, who works downtown, said...
Cape Gazette
DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects
The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
WMDT.com
OCPD names Officer of the Year
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Congratulations are in order for Corporal Kirkland, who was recently named Ocean City’s Police Officer of the Year. Kirkland has been a member of the department since 2012 and has served in a variety of positions in the department since joining. We want to...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury holds Buddy Celebration
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury held their first annual Buddy Celebration on Tuesday. The event was held at the Room and Board and was done as a thank you from the city to their new hires for choosing the city as their career. We want to hear...
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
Cape Gazette
A jam-packed future ahead
After more than 30 years of running Backyard Jams and Jellies, Krista Scudlark is handing over the reins of her beloved local business. A.J. and Janece Pipon have taken over as the new owners. The newlyweds opened Coastal Croft, a produce stand in Milton, this past summer. They moved to Delaware from southern California in November 2021 to get a taste of the East Coast, and can now safely say they are here to stay.
chestertownspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
