INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning lane and make an unsafe lane change. The trooper turned on his lights to signal a traffic stop but the Hyundai reportedly sped away.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO