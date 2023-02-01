Read full article on original website
Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound.
IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder
INDIANAPOLIS — When IMPD officers arrested Jermerrell Hubbard with a gun at the Carlton Apartments last Thursday, just six days after he was placed on probation for pleading guilty to a felony marijuana charge, their first instinct was to charge him with Level 5 Felony of Unlawful Carry of a handgun due to a previous felony conviction.
Indiana 3-year-old shoots self in leg, hospitalized
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering in an Indiana hospital after shooting himself in the leg. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers and EMS were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Tippecanoe County for a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, LPD...
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives …. Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Indy high school athletes teaming up for...
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
For those who do answer calls from unknown numbers, experts remind us that scammers often use “spoofing” techniques to make it look like they’re calling from a different location, sometimes in our own home town. Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes. For those who...
IMPD investigates several self-defense and non-criminal homicides to start 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead following an attempted home invasion on Indy’s near northwest side. IMPD reports the number of self-defense and non-criminal homicides has risen dramatically so far this year. Just after 4 o’clock Thursday morning, a man told police he yelled at a would-be intruder...
CBS4 News at 6
Two Marion County juveniles involved in police chase, car crash
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Two juveniles were involved in a police chase Saturday morning that resulted in a car crash. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over a white Ford Escape that was traveling at a high speed with no lights on. The vehicle continued driving away and led the deputy on a chase.
Person shot, critically injured on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and critically injured on the east side Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. They remain in critical condition at this time. This is...
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene.
Indy high school athletes teaming up for peace following violent January
20-year-old identified as pilot in deadly Indy plane crash, new details released
2 found shot on northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a...
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning lane and make an unsafe lane change. The trooper turned on his lights to signal a traffic stop but the Hyundai reportedly sped away.
Court docs: Muncie mom had 5 children in ‘filthy’ home without running water
MUNCIE, Ind. — Five children were taken from the care of a Muncie mother after police were called to a home with “deplorable conditions” and a lack of running water. Judy Dotson, 38, of Muncie faces five charges of neglect of dependent, each Level 6 felonies. According...
2 convicted in nationwide scheme involving Indianapolis car lots
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were convicted of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering after a nationwide bankruptcy scheme that involved Indianapolis car lots, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Following a six-day trial, a federal jury found 47-year-old Brian Fenner, of Indianapolis, and 63-year-old Dennis Birkley, of Wisconsin, guilty...
IMPD makes arrest after rash of shootings on Mount Street
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old is under arrest after a rash of shootings on Indy’s near west side that included homes and vehicles being shot up along with a person being grazed by a bullet. Elijah Oates was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday for his...
Central Indiana Police Foundation raising funds to buy paralyzed Trafalgar police officer a wheelchair-accessible van
TRAFALGAR, Ind. — There is a new fundraiser to help a Trafalgar police officer who was paralyzed during a pursuit in June. The injury occurred seven months ago, and a young family’s world was turned completely upside down. “I never thought that this would be a position that...
Traffic stop uncovers cocaine in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after state police say a traffic stop uncovered a gun and drugs Thursday. The Indiana State Police said a trooper pulled over a 2005 Jeep Cherokee Thursday night while patrolling the Muncie area. The traffic stop was initiated because the driver failed to signal multiple times.
Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an overnight shooting that occurred inside of a food mart on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan and Holt Road on the near west side of Indianapolis.
