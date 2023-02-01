28-point 2nd quarter lifts Mooney over East

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney registered 28 points in the second quarter en route to a 68-42 win over East.

Ashton O’Brien paced the Cardinals with 20 points. Rocco Turner also added 18 while Nick Pregibon poured in 13 and Jibri Carter added 11 points.

Mooney connected on 17 of 21 free throws.

On Saturday, the Cardinals (10-6) will welcome Sharon.

Junior Cam Sly led all scorers with 22 points for the Golden Bears.

On Friday, East will visit Chaney.

