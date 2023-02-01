Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Arrest made following South Fargo shelter in place order being lifted
A Fargo man who barricaded himself in a home with a gun Wednesday night is arrested on mutiple warrants. Police say 23 year old Patrick Opdahl fired the weapon and pointed it at people inside the house on the 38 hundred block of 21st Street South. He was arrested on...
kvrr.com
Fargo Police Searching For Missing Teen
Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police are asking for your help this morning finding a missing teen. They say 15-year-old Carley Kalis didn’t get on the bus to come home from school on Wednesday in North Fargo. She is 4’11” with blue eyes and brown hair.
kvrr.com
Fargo Library showing classic 1940s films every Sunday this month
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Public Library’s downtown branch showing classic films from the 1940s all through February. Tomorrow, it starts with “The Grapes of Wrath” from 1941 at 1 o’clock in the community room. Then it’s “Citizen Kane” on February 12th, “Gaslight ”...
kvrr.com
Jacks Beat Bison; NDSU Suffers First Home Loss of Season
FARGO– South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State in women’s basketball Saturday afternoon. After the Bison took a 23-18 lead into the second quarter, the Jackrabbits outscored the Bison 18-3 in the second quarter and ran away with the 82-54 win. SDSU is now 13-0 in conference and the Bison suffer their first home loss of the season.
kvrr.com
NDSU Stays Unbeaten at Home With OT Win Over Yotes
FARGO– North Dakota State Women’s Basketball takes down South Dakota 86-82. Tags: NDSU, NDSU Bison, NDSU BISON WOMEN’S BASKETBALL, NDSU Women’s Basketball, South Dakota Coyotes.
kvrr.com
Fargo South and Sheyenne Split Hoops Doubleheader
WEST FARGO, ND– The Fargo South Bruins visited the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs for Boys and Girls Basketball Friday night. The Mustangs defeated the Bruins 88-35 in the girls game. The Bruins defeated the Mustangs 73-66 in the boys game.
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
kvrr.com
NDSU Women’s Basketball: Bison Freshman Becoming Key Contributors
FARGO– The NDSU Bison Women’s basketball team currently sits second in the Summit League standings. Coach Jory Collins has noticed the impact of two key freshman additions. “Elle Evans and Abby Graham both have had some huge moments for us,” said Collins. The freshman impact is evident...
Comments / 0