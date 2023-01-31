ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Former Emmerdale star shares how Coronation Street saved his mum's life

Emmerdale alumni Kris Mochrie has opened up how Coronation Street saved his mother's life. The actor, who played Lee Posner for a storyline in 2019, shared a photo of his mother this week and told his Instagram followers her story. "This is my incredible, kind and extremely brave Mum," his...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Charley Webb is shutting down her 'dream business'

Emmerdale's Charley Webb has been forced to give up her "dream" side-hustle of selling handcrafted toys. Going by the name Nördi Bäbi, the Debbie Dingle actress kickstarted this business back in 2020, just before she returned to the Yorkshire Dales soap one final time. Due to other work...
digitalspy.com

Love Island confirms new recoupling as couples face shake-up

Love Island spoilers follow. Love Island is heading for another recoupling, and boy, does the villa need it. Tonight's (January 31) episode ended on a cliffhanger after the Islanders were told that there would be a recoupling where the boys get to pick who to pair up with. Whichever girl was left single at the end would be booted from the villa.

