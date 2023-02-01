Illinois parade shooting suspect makes brief return to courtroom for case update; 10,000 pages of reports have been shared

Read full article on original website
2 women charged after juveniles commit armed home invasion in Mundelein that left victim injured
Two women have been charged after prosecutors say they were an accessory to two juveniles who committed an armed home invasion in Mundelein that left a victim injured. Shayna A. Sparks, 19, of Mundelein, and Amanda Shalley, 20, of Mundelein, were charged with two counts of home invasion and one count of mob action. Charging […]
2 years in prison for Woodstock man who attacked and attempted to rob woman in McHenry County
A Woodstock man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for attempting to rob a woman while punching her in McHenry County, court records show. Matthew W. Travis, 26, of Woodstock, was charged in January 2019 with attempted robbery, a Class 3 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
ABC7 Chicago
Autopsy conducted on woman found in freezer on NW Side; prosecutors say woman hid body for 2 years
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prosecutors released new, disturbing details about the woman who allegedly hid her mom's body in a freezer. The body may have been there for nearly two years. The medical examiner said they were finally able to conduct an autopsy Thursday, but the cause and manner of death are still pending.
Lake Forest man accused of stealing $500K from victims in Lake County found guilty in one of several cases
A Lake Forest man has been found guilty in one of several cases after prosecutors accused him of being a “con artist” and defrauding multiple victims out of more than $500,000. Ricky A. Dugo, 55, of Lake Forest, was charged in March 2021 with four counts of felony theft and two counts of felony conspiracy […]
Deputy cleared after fatally shooting aggressive dog at gas station
A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog at a gas station in Beach Park last month, and the newly released body cam video has drawn dozens of comments on social media.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man sentenced for DUI crash that left two victims with permanent injuries
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A South Elgin man has been sentenced to three years for driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2020. John A. Schwartz, 23, pled guilty in September 2022 to the offense of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm. According to prosecutors, Schwartz was...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
Man accused of trying to kill in-laws is now also charged with trying to have witnesses murdered
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man already behind held on charges of trying to kill his in-laws near south suburban Crete is now also charged with trying to have witnesses in his case murdered.Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, is accused of approaching several inmates at the Will County Adult Detention Facility in hopes of hiring a hit man to murder the witnesses, according to the Will County Sheriff's office.Prosecutors said Liu offered to pay $20,000 for the murders, the Sheriff's office said.One inmate in particular convinced Liu that he had a friend who was a hit man...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight
CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart
Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
cwbchicago.com
9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North
Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
Man who allegedly tried to murder in-laws charged with trying to hire hitman from Will County prison
A Wisconsin who is charged in the stabbing of his in-laws in their home in Unincorporated Crete is now also charged with trying to hire a hitman from prison.
Former parish president accused of stealing hundreds in donations from Elmhurst church
The alleged thefts were discovered when church officials grew suspicious of missing funds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant OWI crash, Illinois woman arrested
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police arrested an Illinois woman Friday night, Feb. 3 for a wrong-way crash. She was allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officers were called to the scene at Washington Avenue and Green Bay Road around 7:20 p.m. Four vehicles were involved. During the investigation, police determined...
lakecountybanner.com
Ballard sentenced:
Receives 25 years for kidnapping, assault and rape convictions. Jordan Ballard, 29, was sentenced in Lake County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 to a total sentence of 25 years in prision on four felony charges. Ballard was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, 10 years; rape, 10 years; aggravated assault, four...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal vehicle crash of year
WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating the second traffic fatality in Washington County so far this year after a Milwaukee man was involved in a fatal one-car crash near Hartford Thursday morning. On Thursday, Feb. 2, at approximately 8:19 a.m., the...
Man charged with strangling, beating woman while she was holding toddler in Crystal Lake
A Crystal Lake man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a woman, who was holding a toddler, by strangling and kicking her in Crystal Lake. John H. Boone, 28, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and child endangerment. A criminal complaint filed in McHenry County Circuit […]
wlip.com
Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer
CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
