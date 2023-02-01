ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Illinois parade shooting suspect makes brief return to courtroom for case update; 10,000 pages of reports have been shared

 4 days ago
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man accused of trying to kill in-laws is now also charged with trying to have witnesses murdered

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man already behind held on charges of trying to kill his in-laws near south suburban Crete is now also charged with trying to have witnesses in his case murdered.Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, is accused of approaching several inmates at the Will County Adult Detention Facility in hopes of hiring a hit man to murder the witnesses, according to the Will County Sheriff's office.Prosecutors said Liu offered to pay $20,000 for the murders, the Sheriff's office said.One inmate in particular convinced Liu that he had a friend who was a hit man...
OAK CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
fox32chicago.com

Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight

CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart

Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
JOLIET, IL
cwbchicago.com

9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North

Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant OWI crash, Illinois woman arrested

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police arrested an Illinois woman Friday night, Feb. 3 for a wrong-way crash. She was allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officers were called to the scene at Washington Avenue and Green Bay Road around 7:20 p.m. Four vehicles were involved. During the investigation, police determined...
DES PLAINES, IL
lakecountybanner.com

Ballard sentenced:

Receives 25 years for kidnapping, assault and rape convictions. Jordan Ballard, 29, was sentenced in Lake County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 to a total sentence of 25 years in prision on four felony charges. Ballard was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, 10 years; rape, 10 years; aggravated assault, four...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
ZION, IL
WGN News

SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer

CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
CHICAGO, IL

