Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Ballard brewery owner nearly loses business to homeless fire

Bad Jimmy’s Brewing Co., a popular brewery in Ballard, was nearly destroyed last weekend after a fire, created by a homeless person in an attempt to stay warm, nearly engulfed the property in flames. Jason Shrum, one of the brewery’s co-owners, caught the incident on surveillance video and believed...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KING 5

Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder

SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington

A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype

An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KENT, WA
Som Dutt

Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State

Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine

The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Scientists try to keep up with chemical blizzard entering Puget Sound

Wastewater treatment plants are sending hundreds of unregulated chemicals into Puget Sound. The plants sterilize sewage and remove solids and organic materials from it. But they were never designed to remove things like antibiotics, cosmetics, hormones, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer products that wash down household drains. “The latest estimate of...
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s New Prosecuting Attorney Making Policy Changes

The new prosecuting attorney is Leesa Manion and she is ready to go with some policy changes. She was elected in November to replace Dan Satterberg. She recently laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration. There will be the creation of a new division focused on gender-based violence. She will also put money into tackling economic crimes and wage theft.
SEATTLE, WA

