Baton Rouge, LA

LSU drops 10th-straight with loss to No. 4 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team was able to keep the score close against No. 4 Alabama but ended up losing by 10 at the PMAC on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) fell 79-69 to the Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC). Derek...
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: AK Burrell - ATH

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the last two weeks we’ve made it one through nine for the finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year. And number nine wears number zero for Dutchtown in AK Burrell. Burrell also wore many “hats” during his senior...
You can sign up for this self defense class on LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s important to know how to protect yourself in case a dangerous situation arises. That’s why the LSU Police Department hosts different events to promote safety and self-defense. You can sign up for an upcoming three-day class called Rape Aggression Defense, or RAD....
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
Esports innovation lab to launch at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center has announced plans to officially launch an esports innovation lab on campus. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new lab will take place on Friday, March 10, at the Southern University Smith-Brown Student Union. The event is free and open to the public.
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
