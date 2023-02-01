Read full article on original website
Gianforte aims to reduce red tape by cutting 10% of state regulations
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office aims to cut 10% of all state regulations by the end of this year. It’s part of the governor’s promise to reduce red tape. Gianforte created the Red Tape Relief Task Force his second day in office back in 2020. Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras has led the group in poring over the state’s 15,000 regulations on the books looking for places to cut.
Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences
Montanans have already had a very brutal lesson in deregulation and its unintended consequences. The great idea of the Legislature in the late ’90s was to deregulate our utilities under the “free market” theory that competition would lead to lower prices. Ha. Ha. Ha. We went from the lowest cost power in the region to […] The post Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Legislature considers bills reducing tax rate on veteran pensions
Reducing the tax could mean millions of dollars of lost revenue, but Montana business policy advocates say it is an opportunity to attract a highly-skilled workforce to the state.
Health care 'right of conscience' bill clears committee hurdle
HELENA, Mont. — Over the objections of all Democrats, a controversial health care bill cleared a major hurdle Thursday morning. House Bill 303, which would allow health care providers, payers and workers to refuse services based on their conscience and protect them from legal punishment, cleared the House Judiciary by a 13-6 party line vote.
Montana bill addresses security and foreign ownership of land
A Miles City legislator has a bill that addresses the potential spying by other countries. Some were concerned about the Chinese even before the Chinese spy balloon over Billings this week.
Montana takes a stand against livestock-related crimes with new bill
HELENA, MT. - In Montana, a new bill has been proposed to help protect livestock against criminals. The 68th Legislature of Montana has passed a bill called HB 159.1 which changes the laws related to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act. The bill transfers the duties of the Livestock Crimestoppers Commission to the Department of Livestock. This is important because the department will now be the only entity responsible for administrating the Livestock Crimestoppers Program.
Bill to codify Indian Child Welfare Act in state law gets first hearing
A handful of proponents spoke to their personal experiences being raised outside of their Native American culture and the struggle in adulthood to reconnect with their heritage during a hearing on Wednesday at the House Human Services Committee. Leo Thompson said she was placed with a non-Native family as a child and that her parents […] The post Bill to codify Indian Child Welfare Act in state law gets first hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus
The state of Montana has an extra $2 billion or so packed in its pocket, according to the Governor’s Office. The best plan for those dollars? This week, Democrats unveiled their idea, and they also shot criticisms at plans from Republicans that have already steamed through the House. “Instead of embarking on a billion dollar […] The post GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents
In Bozeman, people who have jobs are living in RVs and trying to keep them warm in winter because houses cost too much, said Henry Kriegel. “It greatly saddened me to realize that in my own hometown, people are living out of RVs,” said Kriegel, with Americans for Prosperity. In Billings, a local study showed […] The post Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Making the case for Gallatin College
Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
Montana Senate passes bill that allows churches to be overnight shelters for those in need
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Senate passed Senate Bill 195, which allows Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors for religious retreats and temporary shelter for those in need. “The legislation is necessary because of recent local action that has required churches hosting any overnight guests to...
Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution
Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 604 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Billings airport falls to fourth busiest airport in Montana
Billings Logan International Airport fell to fourth place in the ranking, behind Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell.
Sober Living Housing Restrictions
Montana Senate discusses restrictions for sober living houses. Today the Montana State Senate held a second hearing considering a bill seeking to place new restrictions on housing intended for rehab and recovery.
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Discount grocery chain opens another new Montana store
A large discount grocery warehouse store recently opened another new location in Montana. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Chef's Store, a fast-growing warehouse-style supermarket, opened its newest Montana location in Helena, according to local sources.
Montana: Department of Livestock Recommends Cancellation of Equine Events in Flathead County
Helena, Mont. – Following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM) in Flathead County, the Montana Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley limit travel and cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through February 6th, 2023. The...
