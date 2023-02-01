Read full article on original website
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta store
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity March
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters rescue child trapped in elevator shaft at north Buckhead residence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rescued a 2-year-old child who fell down an elevator shaft in a north Buckhead private residence Thursday evening. Officials confirmed with Atlanta News First that firefighters were called to 830 Kenry Court at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, rescue crews found the child upside-down in the elevator shaft, “pinned between the wall and the elevator car.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family identifies man killed in east Atlanta fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A shell of a house is all that is left of the home that Shurun Burroughs and her brother Adrian cherished for years. She said their uncle, Stephon Burroughs passed away inside the home during a raging fire, Friday night on Carter Avenue. She said it appears to have been a horrible accident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Southeast Atlanta restaurant burglarized three times in 10 days
An investigation is underway after police officials say a male was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large fire in Douglasville displaces family
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fayetteville man accused of stealing $1.4 million in checks from mailboxes
Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren't taxed at all.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Glenn Street Jan. 2. The man was reportedly shot near 272 Glenn St. SW around 7 p.m. He was reportedly standing outside when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg. He was able to get to the hospital on his own.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul to host food drive
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta church is scheduled to host a food drive for those in need on Tuesday morning. According to officials, the Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul is joining There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 1795 Johnson Ferry Rd.
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA CEO and Atlanta’s mayor address the agency’s money troubles and revised expansion list
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During a ride on Atlanta’s public transportation system Friday to promote National Transit Equity Day, Mayor Andre Dickens and MARTA’s CEO addressed concerns about the agency’s $1-billion shortfall and revised projects list. MARTA blames money troubles as it narrows down a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant hosting wine dinner Feb. 7
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta is hosting a wine dinner on Feb. 7 featuring wine produced by Napa winemaker Josh Phelps and Grounded Wine in California. The curated 5-course dinner will be paired with 4 exquisite wines from Grounded Wine. WATCH INTERVIEW WITH...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a male was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Gidewon according to officials. Officers responded to the area of 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that a wrong-way driver led to a fatal crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who died at the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren't taxed at all.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested after hitting officer with car on Forsyth Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been arrested after hitting an officer with a car on Forsyth Street in Atlanta. An officer received reports of an assault occurring at 215 Forsyth St. SW around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2. When the officer tried to arrest the person, they got into a car and reversed, hitting the officer. They then drove away.
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly weekend on tap
911 calls suggest police gave the green light for investigators to brief a team liaison on the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Alert Forecast | Plan on a colder, cloudier Saturday evening
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thought today was brisk? You weren’t wrong. Temperatures peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s in many Metro Atlanta communities this afternoon. The wind made it feel even chillier. Clouds have increases as temperatures have cooled back into the upper 30s and lower 40s across much of the area. Another cold weekend morning is in the forecast.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Artwork displayed on Atlanta skyscraper recognizes Black influential leaders
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta artist got an opportunity of a lifetime during Black History Month. C. Flux Sing and his love for art began more than 40 years ago. He can tell a story with the stroke of a brush, but one of his more memorable pieces is larger than life and not on your typical canvas.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman reportedly shot during attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing Friday evening. Officers responded to 4106 Lakeshore Crossing NE around 6:45 p.m. and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
