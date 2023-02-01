ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Firefighters rescue child trapped in elevator shaft at north Buckhead residence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rescued a 2-year-old child who fell down an elevator shaft in a north Buckhead private residence Thursday evening. Officials confirmed with Atlanta News First that firefighters were called to 830 Kenry Court at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, rescue crews found the child upside-down in the elevator shaft, “pinned between the wall and the elevator car.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family identifies man killed in east Atlanta fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A shell of a house is all that is left of the home that Shurun Burroughs and her brother Adrian cherished for years. She said their uncle, Stephon Burroughs passed away inside the home during a raging fire, Friday night on Carter Avenue. She said it appears to have been a horrible accident.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Southeast Atlanta restaurant burglarized three times in 10 days

ATLANTA, GA
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large fire in Douglasville displaces family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fayetteville man accused of stealing $1.4 million in checks from mailboxes

GEORGIA STATE
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Glenn Street Jan. 2. The man was reportedly shot near 272 Glenn St. SW around 7 p.m. He was reportedly standing outside when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg. He was able to get to the hospital on his own.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul to host food drive

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta church is scheduled to host a food drive for those in need on Tuesday morning. According to officials, the Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul is joining There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 1795 Johnson Ferry Rd.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant hosting wine dinner Feb. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta is hosting a wine dinner on Feb. 7 featuring wine produced by Napa winemaker Josh Phelps and Grounded Wine in California. The curated 5-course dinner will be paired with 4 exquisite wines from Grounded Wine. WATCH INTERVIEW WITH...
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a male was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Gidewon according to officials. Officers responded to the area of 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Wrong-way driver leads to deadly crash on I-20 East in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia officials confirmed that a wrong-way driver led to a fatal crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East and Boulevard SE after reports of a crash around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who died at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player

GEORGIA STATE
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person arrested after hitting officer with car on Forsyth Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been arrested after hitting an officer with a car on Forsyth Street in Atlanta. An officer received reports of an assault occurring at 215 Forsyth St. SW around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2. When the officer tried to arrest the person, they got into a car and reversed, hitting the officer. They then drove away.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

First Alert Forecast: Dry and chilly weekend on tap

ATLANTA, GA
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

First Alert Forecast | Plan on a colder, cloudier Saturday evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thought today was brisk? You weren’t wrong. Temperatures peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s in many Metro Atlanta communities this afternoon. The wind made it feel even chillier. Clouds have increases as temperatures have cooled back into the upper 30s and lower 40s across much of the area. Another cold weekend morning is in the forecast.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Artwork displayed on Atlanta skyscraper recognizes Black influential leaders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta artist got an opportunity of a lifetime during Black History Month. C. Flux Sing and his love for art began more than 40 years ago. He can tell a story with the stroke of a brush, but one of his more memorable pieces is larger than life and not on your typical canvas.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman reportedly shot during attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing Friday evening. Officers responded to 4106 Lakeshore Crossing NE around 6:45 p.m. and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
ATLANTA, GA

