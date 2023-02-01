ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title

Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds ACC offer

Add an ACC offer to Elias Coke’s growing list of college opportunities. The Harrisburg freshman receiver said this week that Virginia Tech is the latest school to join the mix for his services. He also claims offer from Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Toledo. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland

A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video

A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Door of opportunity opens with Main Street designation for Perry County

Perry County’s designation as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street was announced by Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on Jan. 26 at Wilderlove Coffee Company in Duncannon. The designation will enhance the quality of life for residents by supporting businesses in Blain, Duncannon, Landisburg, Liverpool, Marysville, Millerstown, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo and Newport.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after central Pa. crash: police

A man and a woman were seriously hurt in a Thursday afternoon crash in Lebanon County, police said. A 33-year-old Lebanon man and a 76-year-old Jonestown woman collided just after 4 p.m. at Route 72 and Awol Road in Union Township. The man was driving south on Route 72 and the woman was headed north, making a left turn onto Awol Road, at the time of the crash, according to Cleona police.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass

It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
HARRISBURG, PA

