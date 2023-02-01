Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Friday in Lancaster City: 3 Events Worth Checking OutMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Stunning Ski Resorts Within Driving Distance To Lancaster, PA [Day Trips]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Food Banks and Non-Profits Accepting Donations This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title
Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
Lower Dauphin boys hoops knock off Middletown, 44-41, in an MPC crossover game
The Lower Dauphin boys basketball team got key 3-point shooting in the final stanza and went on to a 44-41 victory over Middletown Saturday afternoon in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover game. The game was tied 29-29 entering the final 8 minutes. Chase Smith knocked down two 3-pointers and Brady Hofsass...
Cumberland Valley boys best Harrisburg in MPC Commomwealth play behind Nolan Gilbert’s 21 points
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team kept its hopes alive for a share of the Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division title with a 68-45 win over Harrisburg Friday night. Nolan Gilbert led the way for the Eagles with 21 points. JD Hunter added 12 points and Nolan Buzalka pitched in with...
Owen Schlager’s 31 points lead Trinity to convincing win over Bishop McDevitt
CAMP HILL — Just in case anyone missed the fact that Owen Schlager is putting together one of the best basketball seasons in the Mid-Penn, the Trinity guard went out and drove the point home once more Friday against Bishop McDevitt. In a packed Trinity gym with the Mid-Penn...
Pa. High School Football Podcast: Former Harrisburg standout QB Yahmir Wilkerson talks life after football
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report PennLive’s Nebiy Esayas was joined by former Harrisburg High quarterback, Yahmir Wilkerson, who shared his story about what life has been like after his high school career concluded. Wilkerson passed for 2,229 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions...
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds ACC offer
Add an ACC offer to Elias Coke’s growing list of college opportunities. The Harrisburg freshman receiver said this week that Virginia Tech is the latest school to join the mix for his services. He also claims offer from Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Toledo. The...
Chambersburg’s Shea Makosy planning to play two sports in college
Shea Makosy’s college pick was different than most. That’s because the Chambersburg senior said Thursday he plays to play two sports — football and lacrosse — at the next level with Lebanon Valley College. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Teen boy missing from Cumberland County home
Lower Allen Township police are looking for a teenage boy who has been missing for several weeks. Jaden Dunn first went missing Jan. 16 from Cedar Cliff High School, police said. However, Dunn returned to school and was reported missing again Jan. 23, after he took off running when a...
Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland
A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
New Bloomfield’s firehouse remains under construction
The New Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Company broke ground in 2020 for a new facility at 215 South Carlisle St., at the former Curtis Ford property. The project was expected to be completed in 2021, but due to COVID-19, plus issues with the contractor, eciConstruction of Dillsburg, completion has been delayed.
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Door of opportunity opens with Main Street designation for Perry County
Perry County’s designation as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street was announced by Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on Jan. 26 at Wilderlove Coffee Company in Duncannon. The designation will enhance the quality of life for residents by supporting businesses in Blain, Duncannon, Landisburg, Liverpool, Marysville, Millerstown, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo and Newport.
Hersheypark unveils new attraction and you can take a virtual ride on it here
CAN’T SEE THE VIDEO? CLICK HERE. If you are planning on heading out to Hersheypark anytime soon, and have about two minutes to spare, you can get a jump on what the adventure may be like thanks to a new video dropped by the park Saturday. Really, you can...
2 people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after central Pa. crash: police
A man and a woman were seriously hurt in a Thursday afternoon crash in Lebanon County, police said. A 33-year-old Lebanon man and a 76-year-old Jonestown woman collided just after 4 p.m. at Route 72 and Awol Road in Union Township. The man was driving south on Route 72 and the woman was headed north, making a left turn onto Awol Road, at the time of the crash, according to Cleona police.
Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass
It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
Grand Theft Auto—Police look for thief of 5,000 matchbox cars in Perry County
Police are looking for information on the master thief who they say made off with around 5,000 cars in Perry County. The catch is, they’re not real cars. They are matchbox cars. State Police listed the individual value of each car at $7 per toy—meaning that around $35,000 worth...
56-year-old Harrisburg man reported missing: police
Harrisburg police need help locating a 56-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week. Phillip Dunn was last seen in the Midtown neighborhood on Jan. 25, according to police. Dunn is described as being about 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, police said. It was unknown was...
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
Comments / 0