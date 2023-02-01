Rangers Announce All Game Times for 2023

The Texas Rangers now have game times for all 162 games and are set to begin sales on single-game tickets next month.

The Texas Rangers released the final home and road game times for their 2023 regular season schedule on Tuesday.

There is a change in the Saturday game time schedule in 2023. All Saturday home games from April through August will start at 3:05 p.m., except for Saturday, April 22 vs. Oakland and Saturday, April 29 against the New York Yankees, which will both be 6:05 p.m. starts. The final two Saturday home contests in September will also start at 6:05 p.m. CT.

The complete 2023 Rangers schedule can be found here .

The other regular game times at Globe Life Field will remain the same: 7:05 p.m. for weekday night games and 1:35 p.m. for Sunday games. There are also seven other 1:05 p.m. contests, which include Monday, July 3 vs, Houston and six selected Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Texas has scheduled 3:05 p.m. starts for the season opener on Thursday, March 30 vs. Philadelphia and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4 against Houston.

The first Sunday game of the season on April 2 against the Phillies will be a 6:08 p.m. start for an ESPN National telecast. The Rangers will also have FOX National telecasts at Globe Life Field on Saturday, April 1 against Philadelphia (3:05 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 2 versus Minnesota (6:15 p.m.).

Texas will open the road portion of its schedule with a three-game series at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 7-9. The Rangers are on the road for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26 at Detroit (12:10 p.m.) and for Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4 at Boston (12:35 p.m.).

National telecasts on the road include ESPN on Sunday, April 16 at Houston (6:08 p.m.), Peacock on Sunday, July 9 at Washington (11:05 a.m.), and FOX on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Minnesota (6:15 p.m.).

Individual tickets for all 2023 home games except for opening day will go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m . There will be an opportunity for individual buyers to purchase opening day tickets later in March with details to be announced.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Need to get ready for Spring Training? Check out our Rangers Spring Training Tracker