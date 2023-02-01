ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rangers Announce All Game Times for 2023

By Inside The Rangers Staff
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pbLM_0kY9BVWB00

The Texas Rangers now have game times for all 162 games and are set to begin sales on single-game tickets next month.

The Texas Rangers released the final home and road game times for their 2023 regular season schedule on Tuesday.

There is a change in the Saturday game time schedule in 2023. All Saturday home games from April through August will start at 3:05 p.m., except for Saturday, April 22 vs. Oakland and Saturday, April 29 against the New York Yankees, which will both be 6:05 p.m. starts. The final two Saturday home contests in September will also start at 6:05 p.m. CT.

The complete 2023 Rangers schedule can be found here .

The other regular game times at Globe Life Field will remain the same: 7:05 p.m. for weekday night games and 1:35 p.m. for Sunday games. There are also seven other 1:05 p.m. contests, which include Monday, July 3 vs, Houston and six selected Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Texas has scheduled 3:05 p.m. starts for the season opener on Thursday, March 30 vs. Philadelphia and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4 against Houston.

The first Sunday game of the season on April 2 against the Phillies will be a 6:08 p.m. start for an ESPN National telecast. The Rangers will also have FOX National telecasts at Globe Life Field on Saturday, April 1 against Philadelphia (3:05 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 2 versus Minnesota (6:15 p.m.).

Texas will open the road portion of its schedule with a three-game series at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 7-9. The Rangers are on the road for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26 at Detroit (12:10 p.m.) and for Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4 at Boston (12:35 p.m.).

National telecasts on the road include ESPN on Sunday, April 16 at Houston (6:08 p.m.), Peacock on Sunday, July 9 at Washington (11:05 a.m.), and FOX on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Minnesota (6:15 p.m.).

Individual tickets for all 2023 home games except for opening day will go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m . There will be an opportunity for individual buyers to purchase opening day tickets later in March with details to be announced.

