Did you know? South Bend Black history

By South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

“Did you know?” offers a daily fact about South Bend Black history throughout the month of February. The series is in collaboration with the Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center.

Feb. 2, 2023

The Powell family moves to South Bend — 1858

This African American family's ancestry lasted into the 2020s. Read more.

Feb. 1, 2023

St. Augustine Catholic Church forms —1928

St. Augustine continues as a multiracial congregation practicing at the same location for nearly a century. Read more.

