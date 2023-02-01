ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin's 'Fascist Police' Arrest Couple & Take Their Young Son After Anti-War Comments Were 'Overheard' At Restaurant

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Russian police arrested a couple and took their young son away after the pair was “overheard” protesting Vladimir Putin ’s war against Ukraine while dining at a restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking incident reportedly took place earlier this week when Olesya and Alexei Ovchinnikov were visiting a restaurant in Krasnodar, Russia, alongside their 9-year-old child.

According to Daily Star , the couple was protesting against Putin’s war in Ukraine between themselves when another patron at the restaurant overheard the conversation and reported the pair to the police.

Shortly after, Krasnodar officers – dubbed the “fascist police” by users online – entered the restaurant and pinned the couple to the ground for more than one hour before arresting the pair and taking their young son.

“Family arrested at a [Krasnodar] restaurant ‘Na Drovakh’ for having an anti-war conversation,” one witness wrote on Twitter shortly after the incident. “Person overheard Olesya & Alexei Ovchinnikov's table conversation and called the police.”

“When Putin's fascist police arrived, they handcuffed the parents, Olesya & Alexei Ovchinnikov, and held them down flat on the floor of the restaurant for over an hour before taking them to jail, according to eyewitnesses,” another user added.

After the incident went viral, a number of users commented on the story and expressed their disgust at Russia, Putin, and the leader’s “fascist police.”

“It feels like we went back in time at this point,” one Russian wrote. “It’s surreal that this is happening in 2023.”

“Tonight's special: Grilled fish, apple cake, jail,” added another user. “I wonder how the Ruskies rank on the world happiness index.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident inside the Krasnodar restaurant came after it was revealed that Russian family members and friends were turning on each other and reporting their loved ones to the police for expressing anti-Russian sentiments.

During one incident in Moscow, a Russian father tipped off police that his daughter was opposing the war in Ukraine online.

The young girl was detained and then arrested over the allegations, although she was ultimately released because there was no evidence supporting her father’s claims.

"We are living in a Soviet hell with friends reporting friends to police, parents disowning their children,” one Russian mother said . “The level of heartache is very hard to describe.”

A husband also allegedly reported his Ukrainian wife to the police for opposing the ongoing war in her home country, while a 10-year-old schoolgirl was detained in Moscow after her headmaster accused her of creating a social media profile photo using the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Comments / 58

Rosiesmile
3d ago

Pretty sad when you live in a country and it’s illegal to speak your mind! Unless you’ve been there, it’s hard to wrap your head around it!

Reply(2)
13
“Contessa DARKS”
3d ago

people don't want nuclear war only bigots like him. why? their delusions of superiority are becoming obvious they are not smart only the most violent criminals and that's how they gain powe

Reply
3
Patrick Krow
3d ago

wait how many people last election said they would move to russia..well........you catch that plane

Reply(1)
7
