Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Tri-City Herald
Candlelit dinner and ‘beautiful views’? This WA restaurant ranks among most romantic
One of the most romantic restaurants in Washington sits in an alley with a pink-colored door. Inside the restaurant at dinner time, the tables are covered in cloth and illuminated by candlelight. The view of the Elliott Bay twinkles through the windows on one end — and depending on the...
What is Seattle Washington famous for?
What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
matadornetwork.com
7 Seattle Parks Not To Miss on Your 2023 PNW Trip
Seattle, Washington, is a city known for its natural beauty, and one of the best ways to experience it is by strolling through (or hiking through) one of the many parks scattered throughout the city. Thanks to nearby mountains and miles of waterfront access Seattle parks offer a wide range of recreational activities, and many boast incredible mountain or water views. Some of the best Seattle parks are on the shores of Puget Sound, while others sit closer to mountains and forested lakes.
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
The US city that keeps changing the world
Since its 1869 foundation, Seattle has been a city of innovation. Whether it's coffee or computers, aviation to Amazon, its businesses have changed the world. Is there something in the air?
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
Get the DUCK Outta Here! A Hidden Gem Restaurant in Tacoma
Put this hidden gem BBQ place in Tacoma on your 'Must Try' list. We have been hearing reports that people are willing to wait in long lines at a tiny family-owned shop hidden in Tacoma. Some are saying that it is some of the best place for BBQ in the entire state of Washington. The food at this must-try place is known for being so good that many items on the menu are constantly sold out well before the evening comes. Have you been there yet?
MyNorthwest.com
Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype
An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KING-5
Get a restaurant quality Italian dinner at home courtesy of all new La Dispensa
SEATTLE — La Dispensa is situated in what you might call a "hidden gem" in Seattle. It's located in Chophouse Row, a stone's throw from its sister restaurant Osteria La Spiga. Everything at the all new La Dispensa is the real deal. The meats are sourced from Italy and...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
thurstontalk.com
Home is Where You Hang Your Hat: Beloved Radio Station KGY Dives Into a New Era Even As It Faces Losing Its Historical Home On the Waterfront
KGY has long been a beloved staple of Thurston County, dating back to 1922 when its very first AM signal brought to folks the miracle of a new medium called the radio. General Manager Nick Kerry wants everyone to know that the best is yet to come for the 100+ year institution, even as he eyes the very real possibility of having to relocate KGY from its home of the last 63 years.
Bryan Adams ‘So Happy It Hurts Tour’ Tickets Seattle WA
Canadian-born rocker Bryan Adams, Coming to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Bryan Adams, with such colossal hits as Cuts Like a Knife, Run to You, Summer of 69, Heaven, Straight From the Heart, and Everything I Do, I Do it For You, to name just a few, is headed to the PNW this summer!
Lovable radio host Frasier returns, but not to Seattle
Frasier, the lovable but loveless radio host who put Seattle on the map will not be returning to the Emerald City. In a reprise of the role that began on the TV series “Cheers,” actor Kelsey Grammar will return to his original home, Boston. CBS and Paramount+ have...
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
