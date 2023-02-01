ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis

The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State

Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
What is Seattle Washington famous for?

What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
matadornetwork.com

7 Seattle Parks Not To Miss on Your 2023 PNW Trip

Seattle, Washington, is a city known for its natural beauty, and one of the best ways to experience it is by strolling through (or hiking through) one of the many parks scattered throughout the city. Thanks to nearby mountains and miles of waterfront access Seattle parks offer a wide range of recreational activities, and many boast incredible mountain or water views. Some of the best Seattle parks are on the shores of Puget Sound, while others sit closer to mountains and forested lakes.
KOMO News

Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years

Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
92.9 The Bull

Get the DUCK Outta Here! A Hidden Gem Restaurant in Tacoma

Put this hidden gem BBQ place in Tacoma on your 'Must Try' list. We have been hearing reports that people are willing to wait in long lines at a tiny family-owned shop hidden in Tacoma. Some are saying that it is some of the best place for BBQ in the entire state of Washington. The food at this must-try place is known for being so good that many items on the menu are constantly sold out well before the evening comes. Have you been there yet?
MyNorthwest.com

Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype

An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?

A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
thurstontalk.com

Home is Where You Hang Your Hat: Beloved Radio Station KGY Dives Into a New Era Even As It Faces Losing Its Historical Home On the Waterfront

KGY has long been a beloved staple of Thurston County, dating back to 1922 when its very first AM signal brought to folks the miracle of a new medium called the radio. General Manager Nick Kerry wants everyone to know that the best is yet to come for the 100+ year institution, even as he eyes the very real possibility of having to relocate KGY from its home of the last 63 years.
