Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 24-year-old Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain and out to sea during flooding rains last week has died, Maui County confirmed Saturday. Tre Evans-Dumaran had been in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center since the incident. His mother, Chelsie Evans, thanked the...
Accident closes Maui Veterans Hwy. southbound
Maui County Officials announced that Maui Veterans Highway is closed southbound.
mauinow.com
Proposed tourism carrying capacity study gets early support from Maui residents
Pointing to Haleakalā National Park, the road to Hāna and other visitor hotspots around Hawaiʻi, residents during a state hearing Thursday backed a plan to study tourism carrying capacity for Maui and other islands. The proposal would set aside $150,000 for the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa...
KITV.com
Winter storm stalls over Molokai, bringing heavy rain, flooding to the Friendly Isle
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Winter is Hawaii's wet season. In addition to the usual showers that come in with the trade winds, Hawaii periodically gets soaked by passing cold fronts. Sometimes those systems are more intense or last longer, which can cause additional problems while they are here. That...
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
State Sen. Fevella apologizes for derogatory comments made about housing chief. State Sen. Kurt Fevella apologized on the Senate Floor on Friday for derogatory comments he made about the state's housing chief. Maui mayor visits Haleakala following fuel spill at Space Force site. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Maui County...
Fundraiser Raises Support for Maui Firefighter Swept Into Ocean
A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised needed support for a firefighter in Maui who is critically injured after being swept into the ocean while responding to recent flood waters. The firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran, is currently hospitalized at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
KITV.com
Maui firefighter critically injured in Kihei floodwaters slowly recovering, family says
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui County firefighter, who was swept away into a storm drain last week, remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement. Maui firefighter critically injured after being swept into storm drain by floodwaters. The county says 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran is at the intensive...
mauinow.com
‘Historic’ HUD package will send $3M to Maui and Kauaʻi to help curb homelessness
Maui and Kauaʻi are among two areas that will receive millions from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in a new $315-million effort to combat homelessness, according to an announcement today by Marcia L. Fudge, HUD secretary. The $315 million funding initiative announced today will support...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life
Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
mauinow.com
Maui County Council appoints new clerk, deputy clerk in wake of election challenge
The Maui County Council on Friday night appointed former top county lawyers Moana Lutey and Richelle Thomson as the leading election officials. The decision comes in the wake of an election contest that questioned the previous county clerk’s handling of invalid ballots that had mismatched signatures and unsigned envelopes.
Maui firefighter swept out to sea is in critical condition
Maui County Officials said that a firefighter who was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during today's flash flood in Kihei is in critical condition.
mauinow.com
County of Maui recognized for ‘Excellence in Financial Reporting’ for fiscal year 2020-21
The County of Maui has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” a news release said.
mauinow.com
Maui’s First Comprehensive Wound Care Clinic offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
A new outpatient facility, Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy, has opened, offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy or HBO. The clinic features two state-of-the-art medical-grade HBO chambers, which are among only five in the entire state of Hawaiʻi.
Feds Seek Nearly A Decade In Prison For ‘Brazen’ Maui Official Who Took Bribes
Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of at least nine years for Stewart Stant, a former Maui environmental director who pleaded guilty to taking nearly $2 million in bribes. Stant directed more than $19 million worth of sole-source contracts for improvements to Maui’s wastewater system to H2O Process Systems between 2012...
KITV.com
Maui man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murdering girlfriend in 2014
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, eight years ago. Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Brown’s home in Wailuku. Brown was Monsale's boyfriend...
Comments / 0