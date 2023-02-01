ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 24-year-old Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain and out to sea during flooding rains last week has died, Maui County confirmed Saturday. Tre Evans-Dumaran had been in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center since the incident. His mother, Chelsie Evans, thanked the...
KHON2

NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather

Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life

Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
mauinow.com

County of Maui recognized for ‘Excellence in Financial Reporting’ for fiscal year 2020-21

The County of Maui has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. “The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” a news release said.
mauinow.com

Maui’s First Comprehensive Wound Care Clinic offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

A new outpatient facility, Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy, has opened, offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy or HBO. The clinic features two state-of-the-art medical-grade HBO chambers, which are among only five in the entire state of Hawaiʻi.

