Jimmy Page honours Jeff Beck as “the quiet chief” at funeral

Jeff Beck‘s funeral took place yesterday, (February 3) during which Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page described him in the eulogy he gave as “the quiet chief”. The comedian Jim Moir, otherwise known as Vic Reeves, was in attendance and mentioned this detail in a post on Instagram shared just after he got back from the service.
Shania Twain declined Prince’s invitation to make “the next ‘Rumours'”

Shania Twain has revealed that she rejected Prince‘s offer to make “the next ‘Rumours'” together. Twain said in a new interview that the late star contacted her in 2008, around the time that she was planning her divorce from her then-husband Matt “Mutt” Lange following his infidelities. Prince saw it as an opportunity to make the ultimate heartbreak album akin to the Fleetwood Mac classic.
Phoebe Bridgers has teamed up with Catbird for new lyric-themed jewellery collection

Phoebe Bridgers has teamed up with Catbird on a new lyric-themed jewellery collection. The collection, which is now available to shop online, features a variety of new and previously sold-out charms with designs that have been inspired by Bridgers’ music. The charms are available in sterling silver and recycled...
Drake says artists who reach Spotify streaming milestones should get “bonuses like athletes”

Drake has suggested that musicians get “bonuses like athletes” when they reach streaming milestones on Spotify. Yesterday (February 2), it was reported that Drake had surpassed 75billion streams on the platform, making him the first artist in its history to achieve such a milestone. Following the announcement, Drake re-shared a graphic detailing his feat – it includes the Spotify’s logo, but doesn’t appear on any of the platform’s official accounts.
Skindred become unlikely TikTok stars as ‘Nobody’ dance trend takes over app

Reggae metal band Skindred have become unexpected TikTok stars after their song ‘Nobody’ sparked a new dance trend on the social media platform. TikTok user @ayoshin shared a video of himself and a friend dancing to the Welsh band’s 2005 single ‘Nobody’ on the app last week, kickstarting the trend.
Slipknot share surprise new standalone track, ‘Bone Church’

Slipknot have surprised fans with the unexpected release of a standalone single – check out ‘Bone Church’ below. The track landed today (February 2) complete with a video directed by Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan titled ‘Yen – Director’s Cut (Bone Church)’. The video refreshes footage from the band’s previous ‘Yen’ music video.
Listen to Tones And I’s new single ‘I Made It’

Tones And I (aka Toni Watson) has shared her first new single of the year, welcoming the empowering cut ‘I Made It’. Released yesterday (February 3), the track is led by rich piano, with the Australian pop singer’s vocals soaring above a gospel choir backing. In it, she sings of overcoming hardships and leaning on the support of family and friends to believe in oneself.
‘The Day Before’ fans aren’t impressed with long-awaited gameplay trailer

Fntastic shared new footage of The Day Before for the first time since 2021 yesterday (February 2), but fans weren’t impressed. Earlier this year, Fntastic promised a gameplay reveal trailer for The Day Before would be released in January. However, developers postponed both the launch of the game and the premier of the trailer due to legal issues that stemmed from Fntastic forgetting to trademark the name of their game.
Judas Priest share update after cancelled Ozzy Osbourne tour

Judas Priest have shared an update after Ozzy Osbourne’s revealed he could no longer tour due to his ongoing recovery from an accident. The Prince of Darkness cancelled all his upcoming shows and said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
You can now watch Fatboy Slim’s ‘Big Beach Boutique Brighton’ 2002 in full

Fans can now watch Fatboy Slim’s ‘Big Beach Boutique Brighton’ 2002 in full on YouTube. The 90-minute video, which you can watch below, is also available on streaming platforms in audio form. It comes alongside the imminent release of a new documentary about the infamous gig, which...
The Damned announce new album ‘Darkadelic’, share new single ‘The Invisible Man’

The Damned have revealed that a new album is on the way, titled ‘Darkadelic’. Announced yesterday (February 3), the outfit marked the news by sharing a single from the forthcoming record, ‘The Invisible Man’. Staying true to their punk rock roots, the song opens with blazing drums and fuzzy guitars before changing pace about midway through. Here, they introduce gothic keys and erratic timings, with eerie vocals giving way to maniacal laughter.
David Byrne has shared a “Music for Valentines” playlist

David Byrne‘s latest instalment of his monthly playlist series has a Valentines theme. The Talking Heads frontman has featured the likes of Billie Eilish, The 1975, SZA, Rosalia and FINNEAS in the playlist, though not all of its songs are love songs. Instead, Byrne explained they are mostly his general recent discoveries.
Korn have surprised fans by releasing new EP ‘Requiem Mass’

Korn have surprised their fans by releasing new EP, ‘Requiem Mass’ this week. It comes amost a year to the day that Korn released their last album ‘Reqiuem‘, and to mark the milestone, the band have surprised released a new EP to fans. Reviewing Korn’s ‘Requiem’...
