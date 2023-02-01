Read full article on original website
Fans line up for celebrity book signing at local comic store
VENTURA, Calif.— Actor and comedian Patton Oswald and showrunner and writer Jordan Blum greeted fans Saturday afternoon for their book signing at a Ventura comics store. Fans lined up for hours just to catch a glimpse of Oswalt and his latest comic “Minor Threats.”. “We got here at...
Structure fire extinguished on Capri Drive by Santa Barbara City Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Three Santa Barbara City Fire Department engines responded to a structure fire reported at 3722 Capri Dr. around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 3. No injuries were reported for the people inside nor the responders on scene and the fire was knocked down after 25 minutes according to Santa Barbara City Fire Department's Michael Hoose.
Light rain Saturday night into Sunday
Overnight lows were warmer Friday, while daytime temperatures remained mild. There were periods of clouds and sun, with pockets of moisture for the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County. The first half of Saturday is set to be quiet before the chance of rain returns in the evening. Light...
