ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Fans line up for celebrity book signing at local comic store

VENTURA, Calif.— Actor and comedian Patton Oswald and showrunner and writer Jordan Blum greeted fans Saturday afternoon for their book signing at a Ventura comics store. Fans lined up for hours just to catch a glimpse of Oswalt and his latest comic “Minor Threats.”. “We got here at...
VENTURA, CA
KEYT

Light rain Saturday night into Sunday

Overnight lows were warmer Friday, while daytime temperatures remained mild. There were periods of clouds and sun, with pockets of moisture for the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County. The first half of Saturday is set to be quiet before the chance of rain returns in the evening. Light...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy